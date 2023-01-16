Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today appointed Francisco Martinez-Garcia as Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer. Mr. Martinez-Garcia will focus on positioning Moody’s as an inclusive workplace that attracts, grows, and retains diverse talent.

“Diversity, equity, and inclusion are integral to our business model, and we strive for a workplace where all employees can thrive as their authentic selves,” said Maral Kazanjian, Chief People Officer at Moody’s. “Francisco is passionate about authenticity in the workplace, and brings a wealth of experience working with business leaders and employees that will guide our ongoing efforts to amplify all voices.”

As Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Mr. Martinez-Garcia will support all business functions across Moody’s to ensure the company’s culture of belonging remains a competitive advantage. His team will focus on driving a data-driven approach to diverse representation, expanding boundaries to reflect the many geographies and stakeholders the company serves. Mr. Martinez-Garcia will also partner with Moody’s Business Resource Groups (BRGs) to deepen engagement, promote visibility, and nurture collaboration.

Mr. Martinez-Garcia joined Moody’s in 2019, and has held several positions within the People team during that tenure. Most recently, he served as the Global Talent Partner for Moody’s Investors Service, Moody’s ESG Solutions, and Moody’s Technology Services Group. Previously, he led the Global Compensation function within the People team. Prior to Moody’s, Martinez-Garcia worked for Colgate-Palmolive for over 15 years in various Human Resources roles in the United States, Mexico, and Switzerland.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With approximately 14,000 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com%2Fabout.

