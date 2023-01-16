Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today updated its outlook for fiscal 2022 revenue, earnings, inventory and net debt in advance of its fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference on January 10, 2023.

“During the fourth quarter, we achieved our revenue, inventory management and cash flow goals,” said Brendan Hoffman, President and CEO. “The acceleration of our inventory reduction efforts is expected to pressure fourth-quarter earnings toward the low end of our guidance. We are executing well against a 100-day action plan that establishes near-term operational improvements needed to set the foundation for growth and profit improvement moving forward. The continued liquidation of end-of-life inventory is critical to this plan and we are encouraged by the progress made and options available to further clear these goods in early 2023.”

The Company expects the following preliminary and unaudited financial results as of December 31, 2022:

Fiscal 2022 full-year revenue of $2.685 billion (representing approximately 11% growth and 14% on a constant currency basis)

Fourth quarter revenue of approximately $665 million (representing approximately 5% growth and 8% on a constant currency basis)

Fiscal 2022 and fourth quarter adjusted diluted earnings at the low end of our previous guidance, pending the year-end financial close

Year-end inventory of approximately $805 million, down from $880 million at the end of Q3. The year-end inventory includes approximately $40 million for Keds and Wolverine Leathers, two businesses that are each currently in an active sale process

Year-end Net Debt of $1.0 billion, down from $1.3 billion at the end of Q3

Fourth quarter operating free cash flow in the range of $280 to $300 million

“Since our announcement on December 9, we have moved quickly on the sale of our Keds and Wolverine Leathers business,” stated Mike Stornant, Executive Vice President and CFO. “Both are now in very active processes with potential strategic buyers and we are encouraged by the progress.”

This release does not present all necessary information for an understanding of the Company’s full year and fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results and the Company’s financial condition as of December 31, 2022. The expected results described in this release are preliminary and unaudited estimates based on information available to management as of the date of this release, and are subject to change, including potentially material changes. For example, the adjusted results do not include non-GAAP measures as described below or any potential future inventory liquidation or other potential reserves still being finalized. As the Company completes its year-end financial close process and finalizes its financial statements, it will be required to make significant judgments.

The Company noted that it expects to report final audited results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 year and provide its outlook for fiscal 2023 results in February 2023, and does not intend to update the financial information set forth above before the final February 2023 release.

The Company will provide additional details about these preliminary, unaudited results when it presents at the 25th Annual ICR Conference being held at the Grande Lakes Orlando Resort on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET. The presentation will be webcast live and for replay at the investor relations section of the Company’s website www.wolverineworldwide.com.

