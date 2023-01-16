Navitas: "Electrify Our World™" at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, New York

2 hours ago
Leading-edge gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies rapidly taking share from legacy silicon chips in $22B/yr market opportunity

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation at 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, on January 11th, 2023.

The Needham conference provides investors with insight into the rapidly-evolving emerging-growth-company environment and deliver investable themes to senior company executives, institutional investors, and private equity and growth/venture capital investors. Navitas will participate in the Semiconductors track, where it will highlight diverse, expanding opportunities built on integrated GaN ICs and SiC power MOSFETs.

“Navitas is honored to be participating at Needham in New York, flagship conference that is one of the largest US events for growth stock investing,” said Navitas CEO and co-founder Gene Sheridan. “For Navitas this presents a valuable forum to not only discuss a $22B market for our pure-play GaN and SiC technologies, but also the potential 6 Gton/year CO2 reduction opportunity as we work to “Electrify Our World™”.

Navitas’ in-person attendees for 1-on-1 meetings will be Gene Sheridan, CEO and Co-founder, Ron Shelton, CFO, and Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations.

Needham’s Quinn Bolton will host a ‘fire-side chat’ with Mr. Sheridan and Mr. Shelton, on Wednesday 11th at 9:30am EST. To attend via livestream, https://wsw.com/webcast/needham128/nvts/2303343.

For more information on the conference, please call (212) 371-8300 or visit www.needhamco.com.

About Navitas
Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include mobile, consumer, data center, EV, solar, wind, smart grid, and industrial. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 70 million GaN units have been shipped, now with the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor and subsidiaries. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact Information:
Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations, [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/814b0022-7273-462e-8bae-529ae920716e


Navitas-Semiconductor-Corporat.png

