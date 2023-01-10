NI (Nasdaq: NATI) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time. An audio webcast of the call and accompanying slides will be available in the investor relations section of the company website: ni.com%2Fnati.
|
What:
NI Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call
|
When:
Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time
|
Where:
Live webcast is available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ni.com%2Fevents.cfm
Management will also host investor meetings at these upcoming conferences:
Needham Growth Conference
January 10, 2023
New York, NY
Susquehanna Technology Conference
March 2, 2023
New York, NY
Morgan Stanley Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference
March 7, 2023
San Francisco, CA
A live webcast for these events will be available at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.ni.com%2Fevents.cfm
About NI
At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day. (NATI-G)
National Instruments, NI, %3Ci%3Eni.com%3C%2Fi%3E and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005112/en/