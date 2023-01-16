AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. ( FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 12 at 3:00p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of this event will be accessible from the Events section of FTC Solar’s website at www.ftcsolar.com. The company will also participate in virtual meetings with investors that day.



About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

