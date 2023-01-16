Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, Darrin Smith, the company’s Executive Vice President of Investments, and Eliza Gozar, the company’s Senior Vice President of Investments, will attend ASHA’s 2023 Annual Meeting on January 23 - 25, 2023 at The Westin Kierland in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Sabra

