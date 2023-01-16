Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) (the “Company” or “NOG”) today announced the closing of its acquisition of non-operated properties in the core of the Midland Basin.

MIDLAND BASIN ACQUISITION

On January 5, 2023, NOG closed on its previously announced acquisition of non-operated interests in the Mascot Project from Midland Petro D.C. Partners, LLC (“MPDC”). As part of the closing, NOG upsized the originally announced transaction by acquiring an additional 3.25% working interest in the Mascot Project for an incremental $29.2 million of unadjusted purchase price (identical pro rata economic terms as originally announced).

In total, NOG acquired a 39.958% working interest in the Mascot Project. The initial closing settlement was $320.0 million in cash, which includes a $43.0 million deposit paid at signing in October 2022. The closing cash settlement is net of preliminary and customary purchase price adjustments and remains subject to post-closing settlements between NOG and MPDC. More information regarding this acquisition can be found in NOG’s October 19, 2022 press release announcing the transaction, which is available here.

NOG funded the acquisition with cash on hand, operating free cash flow and borrowings from NOG’s revolving credit facility.

ABOUT NORTHERN OIL AND GAS

NOG is a company with a primary strategy of investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in oil & gas properties, with focus on the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States. More information about NOG can be found at www.northernoil.com.

