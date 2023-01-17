TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (“Nogin” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”) technology, today announced that CFO Shahriyar Rahmati will be presenting at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.



Rahmati is scheduled to present at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be livestreamed here, and a recording of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website or on the Emerging Growth YouTube page after the event. Please feel free to submit any questions for the Nogin team to [email protected].

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Nogin management, please contact Nogin’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Nogin

Nogin ( NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology platform for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Commerce Platform is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @Nogincommerce.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services, and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, all in an efficient manner. The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

BOCA Communications for Nogin

[email protected]

Nogin Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]



