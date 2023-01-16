Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading provider of water treatment and sustainable solutions, announced today that it has named Shelly Hubbard as Vice President, Investor Relations.

“I am excited to announce that Shelly has joined Pentair to lead our Investor Relations function. Shelly brings extensive investor relations experience to this role from a wide variety of industries along with significant financial experience in the areas of corporate finance, operations finance, capital markets, strategic planning, supply chain, and financial modelling. We look forward to Shelly making valuable contributions to Pentair as we communicate our strategy and priorities,” said Robert P. Fishman, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Pentair.

Before joining Pentair, Hubbard served as Vice President of Investor Relations at Vista Outdoor. Prior to that, she spent nearly eight years at Nike Inc. with a majority of that time as the Director of Global Investor Relations. Hubbard has also held a number of financial positions of increasing responsibility across a wide variety of industries. Hubbard has a Master in Business Administration degree from Pepperdine University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Minnesota. She is an active member of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) and the NIRI Senior Roundtable. In 2022, she was elected to the NIRI National Board of Directors.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2021 of approximately $3.8 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. Serving customers in more than 150 countries, our approximately 11,250 global employees are living our purpose to create a better world through smart, sustainable water solutions. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

