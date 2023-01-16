Cross Country Healthcare Announces Leadership for New Vendor Neutral Platform

2 hours ago
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN), a market-leading, tech-enabled workforce solutions platform and advisory firm, is pleased to announce that Eric Christianson joined the Company on January 9, 2023, to serve as its SVP, Intellify Solutions. Mr. Christianson will report to the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer, Dan White.

“I’m thrilled that Eric has joined Cross Country to accelerate the Company’s growth trajectory leveraging our new SaaS-based proprietary vendor-neutral platform, Intellify™. Eric has been pioneering digital transformations and delivering innovative solutions through technology for nearly 20 years with a proven track record of high-growth business outcomes and significant client impact,” said Mr. White.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Christianson served as President, Digital Transformation at Triage Staffing since February 2022. Most notably, he co-founded Medefis, which was acquired by AMN Healthcare in January 2015. Mr. Christianson served as the Chief Operating Officer of Medefis from 2003 through January 2022 and as its President from January 2014 through January 2022.

“Eric brings a tremendous amount of expertise and leadership, as we continue to develop and deploy innovative integrated solutions designed to address our clients’ most challenging workforce needs for both permanent and contingent labor,” said John A. Martins, CEO and President of Cross Country Healthcare. “Eric is well respected in the industry and will fuel the expansion of our technology strategy delivering greater efficiencies, transparency and cost containment in the marketplace to more effectively manage clinical labor,” he continued.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a leading tech-enabled workforce solutions and advisory firm with 36 years of industry experience and insight. We solve complex labor-related challenges for customers while providing high-quality outcomes and exceptional patient care. As a multi-year Best of Staffing® award winner, we are committed to an exceptionally high level of service to our clients and our homecare, education, and clinical and non-clinical healthcare professionals. Our locum tenens line of business, Cross Country Locums, has been certified by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the leader in healthcare accreditation, since 2001. We are the first publicly traded staffing firm to obtain The Joint Commission Certification, which we still hold with a Letter of Distinction. Cross Country Healthcare is rated as the top staffing and recruiting employer for women by InHerSights, and Certified™ by Great Place to Work®.

For two consecutive years, we have received the Top Workplaces USA award and the Top Workplaces Award for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Practices, and were recently recognized as a recipient of the Top Workplaces Awards for Innovation and Leadership by Energage, and the Women Executive Leadership Elevate Award recognizing gender diversity in our Boardroom. We have a history of investing in diversity, equality, and inclusion as a key component of the organization’s overall corporate social responsibility program, closely aligned with its core values to create a better future for its people, communities, and its stockholders.

Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about the Company can be obtained online at ir.crosscountryhealthcare.com. Stockholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and other notices by e-mail.

