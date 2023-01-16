Valmont® Industries, Inc. (NYSE: VMI), a global leader that provides vital infrastructure and advances agricultural productivity while driving innovation through technology, today announced it has entered into a supply agreement to provide mechanized irrigation equipment and innovative technology for multiple agricultural development projects in Africa. The agreement will harness the market-leading solutions of Valley® Irrigation, a Valmont company, to help meet the escalating global demand for more efficient and reliable food production, and support national investments in agriculture to feed growing populations and address ongoing food security concerns.

“This new engagement is a testament to our technology leadership and ability to secure large-scale projects that address the critical need by many countries to increase food production while decreasing dependence on grain imports,” said Josh Dixon, Valley Irrigation President. “Our successful execution of several projects within the region has demonstrated the value of our technologically-advanced irrigation products and dealer network, giving customers confidence in our ability to consistently deliver results. This supply agreement validates the continuing strength of our international project pipeline, and we are very excited about the momentum this opportunity provides heading into 2023.”

Utilizing Valley’s market-leading, proprietary technology solutions, this project will become one of the largest installations of connected pivots. With remote monitoring and controls, this project will maximize crop yields and minimize inputs, while conserving approximately half the water used by traditional irrigation methods. Project shipments are expected to begin in second quarter of 2023.

Dixon continued, “Large-scale international projects continue to advance our market growth strategy as we serve the many countries looking to maximize the value of their land through agriculture development. We work together with the customer to find the best solution for their needs, while minimizing inputs such as labor and scarce fresh water. Our team is honored to be the partner of choice around the world.”

