HOUSTON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ( PAA) and Plains GP Holdings ( PAGP) announced they will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 earnings after market close on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:

What: Fourth-quarter and Full-Year 2022 earnings webcast

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 5:30 p.m. ET; 4:30 p.m. CT

Where: www.plains.com or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/igr8sbqe

How: Live over the internet – log on at either of the addresses above

Specific items we intend to address on the call include:

  1. PAA's fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 performance;
  2. Capitalization and liquidity; and
  3. 2023 Financial guidance

The slide presentation accompanying the conference call materials will be posted prior to the call at www.plains.com under the “Investor Relations” sections of the website (Navigate to: Investor Relations / either “PAA” or “PAGP” / News & Events / Quarterly Earnings).

An audio replay will be available on the website after the call. Additionally, a transcript will be included within the 4Q22 Earnings Package found within the “Investor Kit” section of the above referenced website.

The dates and times reflected above are subject to change. Any timing updates along with participation instructions for the webcasts will be provided via press release prior to each quarterly earnings announcement.

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 7 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plains.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Blake Fernandez
Michael Gladstein
Michael Millik
(866) 809-1291

