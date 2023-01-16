Syneos Health Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Reaffirms Full-Year 2022 Revenue Guidance

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® ( SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced that, effective March 31, 2023, Jason Meggs will transition from his role as Chief Financial Officer to pursue other career opportunities. The Company has retained an executive search firm and commenced a comprehensive search for its next CFO. To facilitate a smooth transition, Mr. Meggs has agreed to serve as a consultant and support the Company’s ongoing transformation initiatives through the end of 2023.

“Jason has been an integral member of the Executive Leadership Team over the past five years, and, on behalf of the entire Company, I would like to thank him for his many contributions to Syneos Health,” said Michelle Keefe, CEO of Syneos Health. “I believe our balance sheet, strategy, and integrated expertise position us well to manage near-term headwinds while we continue to make investments for the Company’s long-term success.”

Mr. Meggs said, “I am grateful for having had the opportunity to work alongside my talented Syneos Health colleagues, and I am proud of our team’s many accomplishments. I am committed to supporting the finance team to ensure a smooth transition.”

Based on preliminary financial results, the Company is reaffirming its estimated full-year 2022 revenue guidance that was previously provided on November 4, 2022. These preliminary financial results are based on the Company’s current estimate of its results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and remain subject to change based on the completion of closing and review procedures and the execution of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. Mr. Meggs’ planned departure is not a result of any disagreement regarding the Company’s financial statements or disclosures.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (

SYNH, Financial) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically integrating clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the Company’s succession plan for the CFO role, Mr. Meggs’ anticipated departure and consulting service, and the Company’s anticipated financial results for the full year 2022. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: the need to hire, develop, and retain key personnel; the impact of unfavorable economic conditions, including the uncertain international economic environment; the completion of closing and review procedures and the execution of the Company’s internal control of financial reporting; and other risk factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as updated by the Company’s other SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge on the Company's website at investor.syneoshealth.com. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:Press/Media Contact:
Ronnie SpeightGary Gatyas
Senior Vice President, Investor RelationsExecutive Director, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745+1 908 763 3428
[email protected][email protected]
ti?nf=ODcyNjYxNiM1MzQ2ODU0IzIwMDQyNDk=
Syneos-Health-Inc-.png

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.