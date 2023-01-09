Hometown Food Company Acquires Birch Benders

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2023

CHICAGO, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Food Company, ("Hometown Foods") home to an iconic portfolio of American baking brands, controlled by Brynwood Partners VIII L.P., has completed the acquisition of Birch Benders from Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: "SOVO") ("Sovos Brands"), a public company listed on the NASDAQ exchange. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Hometown_Food_Company_Logo.jpg

Hometown Food Company reinforces its commitment to the better-for-you food category with Birch Benders acquisition.

Founded in 2011, Birch Benders Pancake & Waffle Mixes, Toaster Waffles, Pancake and Baking Cups, Baking Mixes and Frostings, Cookies and Syrups have it all: convenience, deliciousness, and quality. Birch Benders offers an expansive portfolio of keto, paleo, and organic options that are sold at grocery and mass retailers, as well as through the E-Commerce channel, nationally.

Hometown Food Company is home to baking brands including Pillsbury Baking®, Funfetti®, Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, Martha White®, and De Wafelbakkers®. They believe that, like a favorite recipe, great things come from the right mix of ingredients, years of expertise and plenty of care.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Birch Benders into Hometown Food Company," said Henk Hartong, Chairman and CEO of Brynwood Partners. "Birch Benders was a pioneer in the health and wellness space and natural baking channel and we are excited to further our commitment to the pancake and baking mix categories. This acquisition is complementary to our existing brand in the space, Arrowhead Mills®, and reinforces our commitment to and industry position in the better-for-you category."

"The Birch Benders acquisition is a wonderful addition to Hometown Food Company's portfolio of brands and it increases our footprint in the better-for-you, breakfast and baking categories," said Tom Polke, President and CEO of Hometown Food Company. "We are truly delighted to have the opportunity to support Birch Benders in its next phase of growth."

Brynwood Partners' portfolio includes Harvest Hill Beverage Company, Carolina Beverage Group, Hometown Food Company, Buitoni Food Company, and Great Kitchens Food Company. Birch Benders increases the total Brynwood platform to more than $2.3 billion in annual sales.

About Hometown Food Company:

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in June 2018 to acquire a portfolio of brands from The J.M. Smucker Company. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, Martha White® and De Wafelbakkers® brands. Pillsbury®, Funfetti® and Hungry Jack® are leading national brands in the shelf-stable baking and breakfast categories and White Lily®, Jim Dandy® and Martha White® are regional brands known for flour, cornmeal and grits. Hometown Foods manufactures the majority of its products from its 650,000 square foot facility in Toledo, OH where the company employs 255 full-time employees. For more information on Hometown Foods, please visit www.hometownfoodcompany.com.

About Brynwood Partners:

Brynwood Partners, founded in 1984 and based in Greenwich, CT, is an operationally-focused private equity firm that makes control investments in North American-based lower middle market companies. The firm targets non-core brands or companies operating exclusively in the consumer sector. Brynwood Partners currently manages more than $1 billion of private equity capital for its limited partners, which include U.S. and international pension funds, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, high net worth family investment offices and financial institutions. For more information on Brynwood Partners, please visit www.brynwoodpartners.com.

Brynwood_Partners_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY81407&sd=2023-01-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hometown-food-company-acquires-birch-benders-301716964.html

SOURCE Hometown Food Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY81407&Transmission_Id=202301091600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY81407&DateId=20230109
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.