Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) announced today that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results 15 minutes after U.S. markets close on Monday, January 30, 2023.

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET, Dan Houston, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, and Deanna Strable, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the results during a live conference call. Other members of senior management will be available for a question and answer session. Additional information about quarterly financial results, including the earnings release, supplement, and slides will be available on our website at principal.com%2Finvestor.

You can access the Tuesday, January 31 conference call several ways:

Connect to principal.com%2Finvestor to listen to a live webcast. Please go to the website at least 10-15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, and to download/install any necessary audio software.



Via telephone by registering+in+advance through Call Me, a zero hold-time telephone dial-back service, or by dialing in one of the following numbers 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. 877-407-0832 (U.S. and Canadian callers) +1 201-689-8433 (International callers)



An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the live earnings call via: Online at principal.com%2Finvestor Telephone: 877-660-6853 (U.S. and Canadian callers) +1 201-612-7415 (International callers) Access code: 13735216 The replay will be available until February 3, 2023



Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 19,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for more than 140 years, we’re helping more than 55 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of America’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and a Top 10 “Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to building a better future at principal.com.

1 As of September 30, 2022

2 Barron’s, 2022

3 Pensions & Investments, 2022

