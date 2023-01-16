Highlights



2 environment and permitting professionals appointed to Patriot’s management team

Alix Drapack joins as Vice President of Environment, Social and Governance

Andr é e Drolet joins as senior advisor Environment and Permitting

é Both Alix and Andrée previously held senior positions for Osisko Mining Inc. a leading Quebec based gold exploration company exploring the Windfall Lake Gold deposit in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX-V:PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alix Drapack, P.Eng., MBA, ICD.D to its Management Team in the role of Vice President Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Ms. Drapack will oversee the company’s ESG activities including Environment, Community relations and First Nation relations, agreements, and partnerships. The company is also pleased to announce that Ms. Andrée Drolet, P.Eng. has joined the PMET team as senior advisor Environment and Permitting. Ms. Drapack and Ms. Drolet are two highly experienced professionals in their respective fields and will be instrumental for the advancement of the Corvette Property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Quebec.

Alix Drapack comments:

“Andrée and I are very pleased to be working together again on this exciting project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay. The Corvette Project gives us an opportunity to continue our positive and productive relationship with the Crees and the Quebec government regulators. The Patriot team has completed an impressive amount of ESG work to date as an exploration company. The permitting path has strong foundation, and we look forward to progressing the environmental assessment process through to a successful completion”.

Blair Way, Company President, CEO and Director, comments:

“I am very pleased to bring on board two key team members as we grow the Company for advancing the Corvette Property. Alix and Andrée have considerable experience in their respective fields with a focus on developing mineral resource projects in Quebec. I look forward to working with them as we grow the Company.

Ms. Alix Drapack, P.Eng., MBA, ICD.D, is a Professional Engineer with over 30 years of experience in managing mining, environmental and transportation/infrastructure projects in Canada and the USA, spanning operations, consulting, and corporate office settings. Ms. Drapack was the Chief Sustainability Officer for Osisko Mining Inc. where her portfolio included health & safety, environment, human resources, and indigenous and community relations. During her time at Osisko she focused on permitting the Windfall Lake Project in Northern Quebec and initiated and led the combined federal and provincial environmental assessment process for the Hammond Reef Gold Project in Ontario, a proposed 30,000t per day open pit gold mine near Atikokan Ontario which included permitting involving impacts to fish bearing waterbodies with the federal Department of Fisheries and Ocean (DFO).

Ms. Andrée Drolet is a mining Engineer, member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec, with 23 years of experience in the mining industry. She worked in water and mine waste management, mine closure and permitting. Ms. Drolet was the Environment Director for Osisko Mining Inc., leading the environmental assessment and the permitting of the Windfall project located on the traditional territory of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral properties containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company’s flagship asset is the 100% owned Corvette Property, located proximal to the Trans-Taiga Road and powerline infrastructural corridor in the James Bay Region of Québec. The land package hosts significant lithium potential highlighted by the 2.2 km long CV5 spodumene pegmatite with drill intercepts of 159.7 m at 1.65% Li 2 O and 193 ppm Ta 2 O 5 (CV22-042), and 70.1 m at 2.22% Li 2 O and 147 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , including 40.7 m at 3.01% Li 2 O and 160 ppm Ta 2 O 5 (CV22-017). Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 7 m at 10.5 g/t Au in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds 100% ownership of the Freeman Creek Gold Property in Idaho, USA which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 12 m at 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company’s other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

For further information, please contact us at [email protected] Tel: +1 (604) 279-8709 or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com.

Please refer to the Company’s continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedar.com and asx.com.au, for available exploration data.



This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors,

“BLAIR WAY”

Blair Way, President, CEO, & Director

Competent person statement (ASX Listing Rule 5.22)

The information in this news release which relates to previously announced exploration results for the Corvette Property were first released by the Company in its prospectus for its ASX listing dated 9 November 2022 and released to the ASX platform on 5 December 2022 (Prospectus). The Company confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the exploration results included in the Prospectus.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to references to a proposed mineral resource estimate and prefeasibility study, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the results of further exploration and testing, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators, available at www.sedar.com. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

No securities regulatory authority or stock exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.