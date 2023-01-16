Saia to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 3, 2023

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. ( SAIA), a leading transportation provider offering national less-than-truckload (LTL), non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services, announced that it will release its quarterly financial results before the market opens on Friday, February 3rd. Saia management will host a conference call to discuss the results later that morning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the call, please dial 1-888-440-5655 or 1-646-960-0338 referencing conference ID #9246157. Callers should dial in five to ten minutes in advance of the conference call. This call will be webcast live via the company website at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations/financial-releases. A replay of the call will be offered two hours after the completion of the call through March 3, 2023 at 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time. The replay will be available by dialing 1-800-770-2030 or 1-647-362-9199 referencing conference ID #9246157.

Saia, Inc. ( SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 187 terminals servicing 45 states. For more information on Saia, Inc. visit the Investor Relations section at https://www.saia.com/about-us/investor-relations

