LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. ( TXRH), announced today that its Chief Learning and Culture Officer, Gina Tobin, has been promoted to President, a post which has been held by CEO Jerry Morgan since 2021.



Ms. Tobin, a 27-year veteran of Texas Roadhouse, has served in a variety of roles throughout her career at Texas Roadhouse, including as a Managing Partner, Market Partner, Vice President of Training, and most recently as Chief Learning and Culture Officer.

In addition to her current duties overseeing Food, Service, Training, Research & Development, and Diversity & Inclusion, Tobin will take on more day-to-day responsibilities at all levels throughout the Support Center.

“This promotion creates a clear line of succession, which the Board of Directors and I have been working on for more than a year. With Gina as President, along with our phenomenal leadership team, I will be able to spend more time in the field supporting operations for all three concepts,” said Morgan.

About the Company

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a growing restaurant company operating predominantly in the casual dining segment that first opened in 1993 and today has grown to over 690 restaurants system-wide in 49 states and ten foreign countries. For more information, please visit the Company’s Web site at www.texasroadhouse.com.

