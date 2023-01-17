Walker & Dunlop Leverages Advisory Experience to Help Capital Providers Manage Loan Portfolios

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

There is $2.5 trillion of impending commercial real estate debt maturities in 2023-2027 amidst the backdrop of a rising interest rate environment, high inflation, asset revaluations, and a muted liquidity environment. Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop+Inc. is leveraging its $121 billion servicing portfolio and national investment sales platform, which has closed nearly $40 billion of transactions in the last two years, to provide lenders with comprehensive portfolio evaluation services, asset financing advisory, loan sales services, and investment sales advisory.

“It is more important than ever for credit providers to actively manage their portfolios. Working across the broader Walker & Dunlop platform, we will evaluate and underwrite lender’s loan portfolios or individual positions, determine the right execution to maximize principal recovery of distressed assets, and market the sale of these assets to the appropriate buyer pool,” said Susan+Mello, executive vice president & Group Head, Capital Markets Walker & Dunlop.

The Walker & Dunlop New York Capital Markets team, led by Co-Heads Aaron+Appel, Keith+Kurland, Jonathan+Schwartz, and Adam+Schwartz, will oversee the credit portfolio advisory business. Utilizing their extensive capital markets expertise, the team will work with credit providers to replace existing financing facilities, sell, or create liquidity for performing, sub-performing, and non-performing loans, and market REO assets for sale, structuring accretive solutions to maximize value for clients. Sean+Reimer and Jordan Casella, who collectively have over 40 years of commercial real estate experience working as principals, brokers, bankers, and for credit providers through various market cycles, will spearhead the efforts.

“Our team began working with capital providers in the second quarter of 2022 on effectively managing their credit portfolios through an evolving capital markets landscape. Our team has placed more than $20 billion of credit and equity transactions to over 150 counterparties in the last two years, including over $3 billion of equity raised,” stated Appel.

Through the third quarter of 2022, the Walker & Dunlop Capital Markets segment sourced capital for transactions totaling over $21 billion from non-Agency capital providers. This vast experience has made them a top adviser on all asset classes for many of the industry’s top developers, owners, and operators. To learn more about Walker & Dunlop’s diverse financing options, visit our website.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker+%26amp%3B+Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. Our people, brand and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,400 employees across+every+major+U.S.+market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently+been+named+one+of+%3Ci%3EFortune%3C%2Fi%3E%27s+Great+Places+to+Work® and is committed+to+making+the+commercial+real+estate+industry+more+inclusive+and+diverse while creating+meaningful+social%2C+environmental%2C+and+economic+change+in+our+communities.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230109005905r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230109005905/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.