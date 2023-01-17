LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd ( ASX:BRN, Financial)( OTCQX:BRCHF, Financial)(ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, invites you to a conversation with Jean-Luc Chatelain, Managing Director and Global Chief Technology Officer of Accenture Applied Intelligence, on his vision of the AI industry as part of the "This is our Mission" podcast. He joins BrainChip CEO Sean Hehir to help listeners understand how data-driven AI will help businesses gain insight into their business process and affect positive outcomes. The podcast will be available Wednesday, January 11 at 3 p.m. PST on BrainChip's website and across popular podcast platforms.

Accenture is a global leader in leveraging Applied Intelligence to help organizations make smarter decisions faster and enabling growth at scale from edge to cloud. Chatelain leads a team of designers, engineers and data scientists developing the Applied Intelligence Platform (AIP+), Accenture's flagship intelligence service. AIP+ allows clients to leverage trusted data to discover actionable insights, better understand their business processes and achieve business objectives faster. As CTO, Chatelain serves as a trusted advisor to Accenture clients, applying the best technology to fulfill business needs while supporting growth through innovation.

"Jean-Luc, with his vast experience, provides great insight into pragmatic AI solutions that businesses value as transformative assets," said Hehir. "I strongly agree with his prediction on the potential for neuromorphic technology, which is the basis of BrainChip's Akida products, in helping the industry fully realize the benefits of AI."

The "This is Our Mission" podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchipinc.com/brainchip-podcasts.

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

