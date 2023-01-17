Mineral Mountain Announces Appointment of New Director

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. ("Mineral Mountain" or the "Company") (

TSXV:MMV, Financial)(OTCQB:MNRLF)(FRANKFURT:M8M) is pleased to announce that Steven Albertsen has joined Mineral Mountain board of directors.

Mr. Albertsen has over 25 years of experience in the finance, planning, design, and construction of large- and small-scale projects from $10M-$600M, and brings with him international and local capital investment through years of large-scale project development. Mr. Albertsen is the CEO/Owner of NVS Engineering a multi-disciplinary engineering company established in 2013. Before NVS Engineering Mr. Albertsen worked for Abu Dhabi Energy Corp managing infrastructure projects in North America. Key projects included $86M infrastructure upgrades including drilling pipelines and facility work in North Dakota.

Nelson Baker, President and CEO of Mineral Mountain said, "On behalf of the members of the Board, I am delighted to welcome Steven to our Board. We look forward to his participation and how we can benefit from his extensive background in finance, planning, design and construction of various projects as we advance Mineral Mountain."

About the Standby Mine Gold Target
All geologic, geophysical and drill results to date suggest a Homestake ledge-type target exists at Standby and is potentially of large scale. Mineral Mountain's goal is to extend the Standby Mine gold mineralization down-plunge through systematic step-out drilling along strike and down-plunge in the Upper Tail to discover an Ore Centroid at depth.

MMV's two previous core drilling campaigns between 2018 and 2020 extended known gold mineralization from the bottom of the historic Standby Mine workings from 130 meters below surface to a total plunge length of 850 meters.

Jeff Hrncir, the Company's chief geologist commented "Confirming the existence of an Ore Centroid at Standby would be a game-changing discovery for Mineral Mountain Resources and set the stage for future resource delineation drilling."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD.
"Nelson W. Baker", President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Brad Baker, Vice-President Corporate Development & Director
(778) 383-3975 [email protected]
Or visit our website: www.mineralmtn.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking information
This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation ("Forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including such things as completion of the private placement, future business strategy, competitive strengths, goals, expansion, growth of the Company's businesses, operations, plans and with respect to exploration results, the timing and success of exploration activities generally, permitting time lines, government regulation of exploration and mining operations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, limitations on insurance coverage, timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, timing and results of future resource estimates or future economic studies and the ability to raise required capital.

Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "planned", "expects" or "looking forward", "does not expect".

SOURCE: Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734591/Mineral-Mountain-Announces-Appointment-of-New-Director

img.ashx?id=734591

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.