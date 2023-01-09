Futu partners Make-A-Wish fulfil unique wishes for four children living with critical illnesses

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2023

HONG KONG , Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People always welcome the new year full of anticipation. On entering a brand new year, we have good news of wishes coming true in the last two months of 2022, when Futu and Make-A-Wish successfully helped four "wish children" in Australia, the United States, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

Hannah is a bright, cheerful, and outgoing seven-year-old girl who enjoys sharing her stories, talking about her friends at school, and playing with her siblings. But she has end-stage renal failure. As the oldest of three siblings, she adores her younger brother (4 years old) and younger sister (3 years old) and wishes to have a bunk bed with a slide so they can play on the bed together.

A day prior to her wish day, the carpenters worked hard to build Hannah's dream bunk bed with a slide, while Hannah and her siblings were at their grandmother's place. Hannah started the next day with shopping and a delicious lunch. After that, Hannah headed back home, not knowing of the surprise waiting for her. When she reached home, she was overwhelmed with joy and was grinning from ear to ear! She climbed up the bunk bed and went down the slide many times, exclaiming, "I am very happy!"

Futu_partners_make_a_wish_fulfil_unique_wishes_children.jpg

In the United States, an 11-year-old boy, Amarri, wished to have a puppy. Amarri's gastrointestinal disorder causes him to undergo frequent infusions and treatments that take a lot of his time. This means the 11-year-old misses out on fun-filled days with his friends and family.

Amarri got a new puppy named Loki. After Loki joined the family, Amarri took on responsibility for the dog—taking Loki for daily walks, feeding him, and training him to "sit" and "touch" on command. The most important thing is Loki is a welcomed distraction for Amarri as he undergoes infusion treatments.

Another wish was granted in Australia where Henry, nine years old, is living with a life-threatening illness. He initially wished for a holiday on a cruise ship in 2020, but Covid put the brakes on that wish. So Henry and the wish team worked together to come up an alternative wish—a two-story tree house!

Henry got to help design and build the treehouse himself, and plans to take good care of. It will be used as a sleepout for him and his friends, a magic hideout and a apace that can grow with him into the future.

And 5-year-old Jayden in Hong Kong SAR, who is living with leukemia had his wish to have a Buzz Lightyear-themed room granted too. As a big fan of Buzz Lightyear, he can now enjoy playtime with his beloved brother and his favorite toy character.

At the end of October 2022, Futu Holdings (Nasdaq: FUTU), the world's leading digital financial technology company, donated US$200,000 to the charity Make-A-Wish International, in order to help grant the wishes of children living with critical illnesses.

"Make investing easier and not alone" has been the mission of Futu for a long time. In working with Make-A-Wish, Futu has gone further to address loneliness caused by serious diseases.

Those seriously troubled by diseases are likely to face different kinds of loneliness. And this is where Futu wants to offer a helping hand. Because as a global business company, Futu is also committed to giving back to the community and caring for children in different corners of the world, hoping to bring company, relieve loneliness, fulfill aspirations and heal hearts.

