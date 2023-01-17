Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that BETC has chosen Box’s secure content management capabilities to power collaboration and accelerate processes around content management. Founded in Paris and part of the Havas Group, BETC is a global communications, marketing and advertising agency that uses Box across its global workforce, from Paris to London to Sao Paolo, to drive its entire content lifecycle.

“At BETC, we strive to rethink the boundaries between media, culture, communications and business in order to reinvent relationships between leading brands and their desired audiences,” said Lionel Sarrazy, IT Director at BETC. “We care deeply about providing our clients and partners with a first class service. Our choice of technology reflects this, as by using Box as our central platform and single source of truth for managing our content, we can productively collaborate and execute stellar campaigns for our clients.”

“BETC is a phenomenal marketing advertising agency with a strong reputation for creativity,” said Sebastien Marotte, President of EMEA at Box. “We’re delighted to support BETC in powering the next generation of creative content for their prestigious clients. We look forward to our continued partnership as BETC continues to expand its use of Box and develop its Content Cloud journey.”

BETC first adopted Box in 2016 and since then has expanded its use of Box to:

Power secure collaboration with external partners and customers on assets such as talent agreements, contracts and campaign deliverables;

Support BETC’s hybrid work model by connecting office-based and remote employees around the globe;

Enable BETC’s marketing and design teams to speed up timelines and deliver product designs and assets, production specs and more, including large file types like videos;

Integrate with critical business apps such as Microsoft 365 and iWork;

Ensure legal retention and compliance requirements are met with Box Governance;

Manage content in multiple regions across BETC’s global organization with Box Zones.

“At Box, we recognise marketing agencies like BETC run on content and understand the sector’s needs when it comes to security, collaboration and productivity,” said Jade McQueen, Vice President of Media and Entertainment at Box. “We are thrilled to partner with leading marketing agencies and media and entertainment production companies globally, enabling them to leverage modern technology to create their best campaigns, tell amazing stories on screen, and keep them ahead of the curve in today’s rapidly growing and ever-changing industry.”

Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. With today’s announcement, BETC joins leading global organizations that have adopted Box’s Content Cloud to power new ways of working, including media and entertainment companies such as BBC Studios, Warner Music Group and Wasserman Media Group, as well as leading French brands like R%26eacute%3Bmy+Cointreau, and Eurostar+International+Limited. For more on Box solutions for Media and Entertainment, click+here.

About BETC

Founded in 1994, BETC is the leading French advertising agency systematically ranked among the most creative agencies in the world. The agency won the Film Grand Prix in 2021 at the Cannes Lions festival for Lacoste ending a thirty-year drought for France in the most prestigious category. In 2020, it was named Eurobest and Club des DA Agency of the Year, Effie Agency of the Year for the third consecutive year and in 2019 Adweek’s International Agency of the Year. BETC looks to renew the relationship between brands and creation. Through desire, curiosity and commitment, BETC creates new synergies and produces its own content in the fields of music, film, publishing and design. BETC is at the heart of the Magasins Généraux project in Pantin, where the agency moved to in July 2016. It is a new space for creation, innovation, production and sharing located in Greater Paris.

About Box

Box ( NYSE:BOX, Financial) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

