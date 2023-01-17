Parkersburg, WV, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkersburg, WV January 10, 2023 /Globenewswire/ KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), innovation-driven product development and creator of patented Kronos® CORE air disinfection technology inside its advanced smart air purification devices, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently granted 510(k) clearance, classifying it as a Class II Medical Device. The FDA clearance was provided to the product manufacturer after a detailed review of the patented Model 5 device, which utilizes patented High Voltage Field air disinfection technology and is proven to eliminate 99.9% of harmful airborne particles, including allergens, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, like COVID-19. FDA Clearance which means our air purifiers can be deployed in hospitals and home health-care settings to clear the air of infected bioaerosol droplets , in addition, our products comply with all CARB regulations related to air cleaners for sale in California, and the Company’s manufacturer is registered with the State of California CARB.

Kronos can now provide schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, hotels, and government agencies with the best medical-grade air purification and air disinfection technology.

“We are proud that our manufacturer has been granted FDA clearance for the Model 5 Air Purifier, and we want to thank the FDA Team for their investigation and test results review of Kronos CORE patented air disinfection technology,” said Michael Rubinov, CEO of Kronos. “We have been developing air disinfection and purification technology since 2002 and we are experts in Indoor Air Quality. The recently approved FDA clearance of the Model 5 device, which is powered by our patented Kronos® air disinfection technology, represents a major step forward to marketing our products to hospitals, doctors’ offices, allergy suffers and areas where natural disasters occurred like when wildfires happen.” – added Michael Rubinov, CEO of Kronos.

“There are only a few air purifier manufacturers on the market today that has received 501(k) clearance, and this marks a significant milestone for our company and our shareholders. This certification validates the performance of the Kronos Model 5 air disinfection technology capabilities, as we are getting ready to manufacture our innovative products domestically at our new manufacturing facility and move to dominate the air purification industry.”- commented Joseph Florence, COO of Kronos.

The Model 5, which is the most popular model, has been rigorously tested in several credible international testing labs. Kronos® developed technology is an active filtration technology. Unlike other solutions- It generates a high voltage electric field to electrify and destroy harmful particles and collects them on the easy-to-wash uniquely designed collecting plates. Its 3 layers of washable filter technology equate to zero dollars in maintenance costs while eliminating up to 99.9% of Harmful Particles, 99.9% of PM 2.5, and 99% of Chemical Toxins in the air it cleans.

Traditional HEPA filter-based air filtration systems only capture larger particles such as dust or pet hair and require frequent filter changes to maintain effectiveness, drastically increasing system maintenance costs. Our technology has the ability to remove contaminants and allergens down to 14.6 nanometers (.0146 microns) which is 20 times smaller than HEPA filters – a definite market advantage.

As reported recently by CNN: Omicron offshoot XBB.1.5 could drive a new Covid-19 surge in the US. The CDC estimates that XBB.1.5 has more than doubled its share of the Covid-19 pie each week for the last four, rising from about 4% to 41% of new infections over December. In the Northeast, the CDC estimates XBB.1.5 is causing 75% of new cases. Americans have been slow to get the new boosters, however. According to CDC data, only 15% of Americans who are eligible have had an updated booster. Among seniors – those age 65 and older – only about 1 in 3 have had an updated shot.

Experts also note that although antibody treatments won’t work against this sublineage, other antivirals, such as Paxlovid and Remdesivir, should still be effective.

Rapid tests continue to work, as do masks, and ventilation and filtration of indoor air, so even as the virus continues to evolve, there are still good ways to protect yourself from getting Covid-19.

“For a few months now, we haven’t seen a variant that’s taken off at that speed,” said Pavitra Roychoudhury, director of Covid-19 sequencing at the University of Washington School of Medicine’s virology lab.

KNOS is committed to helping our customers, businesses, and government offices improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and to provide healthier and safer air.





About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection n (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Corona Viruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real word environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers "VIRUS KILLER" in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded company that accepted DOGE coin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/KronosAdvancedTechnologies

Follow KNOS on Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/user/Kronos_ATI

Follow KNOS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kronos-advanced-techngologies-inc

Contact us via [email protected] or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SafeAIR.com









Disclaimer





This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.





Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements.





Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website (https://www.kronosati.co/investors), press releases, OTCmarkets filings, public conference calls, via our corporate Social Media accounts, listed above.

We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)