Syneos Health Dealmakers' Intentions Survey Sees "Optimism" for M&A and Licensing Deals in 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Despite Uncertainties, Survey Hints that Dealmaking Intensity Could Be Poised for a Rebound After a Year of Inertia

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (

SYNH, Financial), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today released its 13th annual Dealmakers’ Intentions Survey. Conducted on an annual basis, the survey provides a review of biopharmaceutical dealmakers’ expectations for deal activity, supply and demand for specific assets in different development stages, pitfalls leading to deal failure and other factors affecting dealmaking.

In its 13th Annual Dealmakers’ Intentions Survey, Syneos Health found that dealmaker sentiment at the end of 2022 pointed toward a possible rebound in M&A and licensing deals, driven partly by buyers’ need to shore up their base of marketed assets ahead of patent expirations on blockbuster drugs. The volume and value of M&A and partnership deals hit decade-long peaks in 2019 and 2020. Since then, however, deal flow has plunged by both measures, due to the global economic downdraft and worsened by the Ukraine war, high interest rates, inflation, fears of recession and geopolitical uncertainties.

“Entering 2023, the investment and dealmaking environment remains complicated and slightly unclear, despite witnessing a bounty of research and regulatory milestones,” said Neel Patel, Executive Managing Director, Syneos Health Consulting. “While we’re not yet predicting that biotech IPOs will come roaring back in 2023, or that private investors will loosen their grip on cash, our survey hints at an inflection point and possible rebound in dealmaking, mostly driven by industry ingenuity and new developments in small biopharma pipelines.”

Key findings from this year’s report include:

  • While large pharma is looking to expand portfolios, many remain cautious. That said, restructuring efforts across the sector could position these leaders to come back strong in dealmaking in the second half of 2023.
  • Cancer vaccines, RNA targeted therapies and immuno-oncology saw the largest increase in interest from the prior year. Additionally, COVID-19 treatments, CAR-T and gene editing therapies remain areas of high interest among dealmakers.
  • Interest in cell and gene therapy technologies remains strong heading into 2023, with 65 percent of survey respondents stating that they are actively seeking deals in this area.
  • A focus on digital health technologies remains strong with approximately 33 percent of survey respondents stating that they are actively seeking deals or that it remains a cornerstone of their dealmaking strategy.

To learn more:

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health® (

SYNH, Financial) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success. We lead with a product development mindset, strategically integrating clinical development, medical affairs and commercial capabilities to address modern market realities.

We bring together a talented team of professionals, who work across more than 110 countries, with a deep understanding of patient and physician behaviors and market dynamics.
Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.

Syneos Health supports a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture that cares for colleagues, customers, patients, communities and the environment.

To learn more about how we are Shortening the distance from lab to life®, visit syneoshealth.com or subscribe to our podcast.

Investor Relations Contact:Press/Media Contact:
Ronnie SpeightGary Gatyas
Senior Vice President, Investor RelationsExecutive Director, External Communications
+1 919 745 2745+1 908 763 3428
[email protected][email protected]


ti?nf=ODcyNjcyMSM1MzQ3MTc1IzIwMDQyNDk=
Syneos-Health-Inc-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.