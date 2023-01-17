Disruptive Platform Could Disrupt $208 Billion Online Advertising Market [1]

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") ( TZUP) is excited to announce that its revolutionary platform has exited beta testing and is now being rolled out in select parts of Los Angeles and the app is available for download through the App Store and Google Play.

Thumzup’s platform enables consumers to earn cash for posting on their social media about participating products and businesses they love. While the initial rollout will only be available for users posting on Instagram®, the plan is to add additional major social media platforms in the near future.



The Thumzup mobile app, which is available for download in the App Store and Google Play, incentivizes virtually everyone to become social media advocates for the brands they enjoy by paying them cash for approved posts.

By democratizing social media marketing and advertising, the Company believes it has the potential to disrupt the multi-billion online advertising industry. A recent Nielsen report found more than 80% of consumers believe that friends and family are the most reliable sources of information about products [ 2 ] . According to a Pixlee article, 64% of millennials recommend a product at least once a month [ 3 ] , and according to a 2019 Morning Consult survey, 86% of Gen Z and millennials would post content for monetary compensation [ 4 ] .

“The Thumzup Platform has the potential to revolutionize the way brands and companies connect with their consumers,” stated Robert Steele, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup. “Our plan is to disrupt the entire advertising market by allowing non-professional and professional users to get paid for their posts on social media, which is a multi-billion dollar opportunity. The Thumzup App and associated Advertiser Dashboard are a simple and easy way for people to earn cash by posting about businesses they love. The Thumzup Advertiser Dashboard makes it easy for brands / advertisers to programmatically set up campaigns within minutes.”

About Thuzmup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through Venmo and PayPal.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com

