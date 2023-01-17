Spago Nanomedical Publishes Scientific Paper on Positive Preclinical Data with Tumorad(R) as Treatment of Solid Tumors

Author's Avatar
15 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / Spago Nanomedical (

STO:SPAGO.ST, Financial)(FRA:7UX.F, Financial) Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) today announced the publication of data on the composition, stability, and mode of action for its leading candidate drug 177Lu-SN201. The preclinical results shows that the candidate drug accumulates favorably in tumors, inhibits tumor growth, provides prolonged survival compared to control, and is suitable for systemic treatment of cancer. The paper was published in the scientific journal ACS Omega.

"The need for more effective methods to treat metastatic and aggressive cancer remains significant. Spago Nanomedical´s candidate drug 177Lu-SN201 belongs to a new generation of targeted radionuclide treatments that provides opportunity for precision treatment of cancer, as monotherapy or in combination with other treatments. The published results provide further support for the start of clinical development in the Tumorad project", says CEO Mats Hansen.

The paper, titled "Characterization and Efficacy of a Nanomedical Radiopharmaceutical for Cancer Treatment", was published in the peer reviewed scientific journal ASC Omega. The results shows that the candidate drug accumulates favorably in tumors and is suitable for systemic treatment of cancer.

Treatment with 177Lu-SN201 inhibited tumor growth and resulted in 37% longer survival compared to the control group in a preclinical model of colon cancer. The relative accumulation of 177Lu-SN201 in tumor, analyzed by single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT), was 19.4% of the injected dose per gram tumor tissue. This is somewhat higher than has been previously reported for the Novartis drug Lutathera, a radionuclide therapy approved by the EMA and the FDA for treatment of patients with neuroendocrine tumors.

Previous preclinical results from regulatory studies shows good safety of the nanoparticle SN201 in doses that widely exceeds the anticipated clinical dose. In summary, results indicate that 177Lu-SN201 is a promising new radionuclide therapy for physiological targeting and tumor selective treatment of cancer with potential use in several different tumor types. Preparations for clinical trials proceeds according to plan and the aim is to initiate a phase 1/2a trial in cancer patients within shortly.

The paper is available for downloading through the following link:
https://pubs.acs.org/action/doSearch?field1=Contrib&text1=%22Ingrid+Yao+Mattisson%22&field2=AllField&text2=&publication=&accessType=allContent&Earliest=&ref=pdf#

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, [email protected]

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

Attachments

Spago Nanomedical publishes scientific paper on positive preclinical data with Tumorad® as treatment of solid tumors

SOURCE: Spago Nanomedical



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734645/Spago-Nanomedical-Publishes-Scientific-Paper-on-Positive-Preclinical-Data-with-TumoradR-as-Treatment-of-Solid-Tumors

img.ashx?id=734645

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.