Wayfair ( NYSE:W, Financial), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, announced today that its business program, Wayfair+Professional, is entering into a year-long brand partnership with Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis of Lamb+%26amp%3B+Co. This integrated partnership aims to showcase how Lamb and Davis utilize Wayfair Professional to power their business, renovations, and design work for Lamb & Co. The twin sisters, who are best known for co-hosting HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” are also multi-business entrepreneurs, and top-producing real estate agents with a passion for home design, renovation, and staging.

“As entrepreneurs, we love to partner with other businesses that strive to serve each customer with care. That’s why we’re so excited to work with Wayfair Professional throughout 2023 and highlight the many benefits that designers, renovators, and other Pros have access to through their free business program,” says Lamb on the collaboration.

The new partnership begins today, as Lamb and Davis will judge the eighth annual Wayfair+Professional+Tastemaker+Awards. The awards recognize excellence and innovation in commercial and residential design across a variety of new and returning award categories. Submissions from Wayfair Professional members will be accepted on Instagram through February 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST Lamb and Davis will carefully select awards alongside Nancy Soriano, head of editorial for Perigold, and veteran of the editorial design world. Winners will be announced later in the spring.

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Lamb & Co. and to support their renovation and design projects throughout 2023. The duo’s roll-up-your-sleeves attitude and problem-solving acumen reflects the spirit of so many of our professional customers, growing their businesses and meeting clients’ needs every day, ” says Josh McKay, CMO of Wayfair Professional. “I’m eager to see the duo’s selections for the Tastemaker Awards, where each year we champion a new set of Pros at the top of their field.”

The 2023 Tastemaker Awards will celebrate the year’s most exceptional designs with the following categories:

Design of the Year : best overall design submission.

: best overall design submission. Most Dramatic Renovation : best before-and-after of any space.

: best before-and-after of any space. Best Bathroom Design : best overall bathroom design.

: best overall bathroom design. Best Commercial Business Design : best office space, restaurant, hotel, or other commercial space.

: best office space, restaurant, hotel, or other commercial space. Best Outdoor Design : best design of outdoor space, from restaurant patios to residential backyards, multifamily roof decks, or any outdoor lounge space.

: best design of outdoor space, from restaurant patios to residential backyards, multifamily roof decks, or any outdoor lounge space. Pros’ Choice Award: decided by Wayfair Professional’s audience via round robin Instagram voting.

“While there’s such an exciting mix of projects we’ll launch with Wayfair Professional, we’re especially thrilled to start this partnership as judges for the 2023 Tastemaker Awards. We can’t wait to see the incredible design work from their members and highlight the most memorable projects from the past year,” says Davis on the collaboration.

To enter this year’s Wayfair Professional Tastemaker Awards, members can upload images of their best-designed spaces to their Instagram feed, tag and follow %40wayfairprofessional, and write a brief description with #WFPTastemakers and #WayfairProStyle included in the caption. The contest is only open to members of Wayfair Professional, which is free for businesses to join and provides members with dedicated services and trade benefits.

One winner will be selected per category and awarded the following prizes: $5,000 to the Design of the Year winner and $1,000 to all other category winners to shop across Wayfair and its family of brands. Winners will also receive promotion of their winning design on Wayfair Professional’s social media channels and inclusion in the Tastemaker Award winners’ press release and blog. All submissions must be received by February 1, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

To learn more about the Wayfair Professional Tastemaker Awards, visit: wayfair.com%2Ftastemaker_awards

