MediSure Laboratory to offer clinical study services for client expansion to US market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - today announced that MediSure Laboratory signed a laboratory services agreement with Alp MedTech AG ("ALP"), the authorized representative of Atlas Medical Gmbh ("Atlas").

This agreement follows the partnership announced on December 19th between Empower and ALP - the authorized representative of Atlas, a European medical device company specializing in the distribution and manufacturing of invitro diagnostic tests and medical devices. Atlas was founded in 1996 as a manufacturer and supplier of quality Diagnostic Reagents and kits. With a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide, their product range comprises a comprehensive list of quality diagnostic products in the fields of serology, hematology, microbiology, immunology, histopathology, and biochemistry.

Empower anticipates it will generate new accretive service revenue from the provision of ongoing clinical study services. This also accelerates the introduction of new medical devices and test products for distribution by Empower into the US market.

"This is another accretive deal with a focus on the US market that follows the announcement of a strategic partnership agreement signed last month", stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics "ALP clearly sees the value of MediSure Labs to help them perform the clinical studies in Dallas that are required for US government Food and Drug Administration 510K approvals for the sale of Atlas equipment in the US market. With Dallas as a major healthcare hub in the US, MediSure Lab has both the medical equipment, expertise, and the network of health professionals to help ALP and Atlas to enter the US market efficiently and rapidly.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company with multi-disciplinary clinics, an at-home medical testing device company and state-of-the-art medical diagnostics laboratories. With a growing presence in the U.S. and Canada. Empower is a leader in integrated healthcare and diagnostics solutions and is reshaping the model for patient-first wellness.

