Iron Mountain Appoints Mithu Bhargava as Executive Vice President and General Manager for Digital Solutions

19 minutes ago
Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), the global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services, announced that Mithu Bhargava has joined the company as Executive Vice President and General Manager for digital solutions. As a core member of the Executive Leadership Team, she will report to CEO, William Meaney and oversee the innovation, execution, and growth of Iron Mountain’s digital products, solutions and go-to-market strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Mithu to the Iron Mountain family,” said William L. Meaney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Iron Mountain. “With her extensive knowledge and deep experience in technology and business services, we look forward to the contributions that she and her team will bring to our dynamic digital strategy as we continue to forge ahead on our Matterhorn growth journey.”

“I’m thrilled to join this forward-thinking team at Iron Mountain,” said Mithu Bhargava. “Iron Mountain’s digital solutions are at the forefront of a promising new era, and I’m excited to bring digitally-innovative products and services to our customers and ensure Iron Mountain is well positioned for continued growth and expansion.”

Mithu Bhargava is a seasoned executive with an established track record at building and leading high-performing global and customer-centric businesses, having successfully led global teams in digital sales, services, and engineering at Akamai Technologies, Dell-EMC, NCR Corporation, and most recently as the President of Solifi.

Iron Mountain’s digital strategy brings together the full lifecycle of Iron Mountain digital products and solutions to create and innovate a strong product pipeline of technology solutions for its customers. Among its best-in-class digital offerings, Iron Mountain moves businesses forward with its digitization and automation solutions.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER™ to transform their businesses. Through a range of services including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals. To learn more about Iron Mountain, please visit: www.IronMountain.com and follow @IronMountain on Twitter and LinkedIn.

