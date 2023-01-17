Monster Beverage Announces Virtual Investor Meeting/Business Update Webcast

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monster Beverage Corporation ( MNST) announced today that its Co-Chief Executive Officers, Rodney Sacks and Hilton Schlosberg, will host a virtual investor meeting on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to provide an update on the Company’s business and operations.

The Company’s presentation will be open to all interested parties at www.monsterbevcorp.com, under the “Events & Presentations” section. For those who are not able to join the live webcast, the event will be archived for approximately one year on the Company’s website.

Monster Beverage Corporation
Based in Corona, California, Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company and conducts no operating business except through its consolidated subsidiaries. The Company’s subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy® energy drinks, Monster Energy Ultra® energy drinks, Juice Monster® Energy + Juice energy drinks, Java Monster® non-carbonated coffee + energy drinks, Espresso Monster® non-carbonated espresso + energy drinks, Rehab® Monster® non-carbonated energy drinks, Monster Hydro® Energy Water non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster Hydro Super Sport® Superior Hydration non-carbonated refreshment + energy drinks, Monster HydroSport Super Fuel® non-carbonated advanced hydration + energy drinks, Monster Dragon Iced Tea® non-carbonated energy teas, Muscle Monster® non-carbonated energy shakes, Monster Energy® Nitro energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel® high performance energy drinks, Reign Inferno® thermogenic fuel high performance energy drinks, True North® Pure Energy Seltzer energy drinks, NOS® energy drinks, Full Throttle® energy drinks, Burn® energy drinks, Samurai® energy drinks, Relentless® energy drinks, Mother® energy drinks, Play® and Power Play® (stylized) energy drinks, BU® energy drinks, Nalu® energy drinks, BPM® energy drinks, Gladiator® energy drinks, Ultra Energy® energy drinks, Live+® energy drinks, Predator® energy drinks and Fury® energy drinks. The Company acquired CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC in February 2022 and added a number of craft beers and hard seltzers to its product portfolio. For more information visit, www.monsterbevcorp.com.

CONTACTS:Rodney C. Sacks
Co-Chief Executive Officer
(951) 739-6200

Hilton H. Schlosberg
Co-Chief Executive Officer
(951) 739-6200

Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin Sfetcu
PondelWilkinson Inc.
(310) 279-5980
