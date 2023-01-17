Clean Earth's Lancaster, TX, Facility Earns RIOS™ and R2v3 Certifications

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
  • Location is the Company’s fifth certified electronic recycling facility.
  • Facility increases Company’s capacity for recycling e-waste.
  • Certifications demonstrate compliance with proper processes and operations standard among electronic recyclers.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, announces its Lancaster, Texas, facility earned the RIOS™ and R2v3 certifications, marking the Company’s fifth certified electronic recycling facility along with sites in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Modesto, California, West Melbourne, Florida, and Richmond, Virginia. The certifications are the result of extensive third-party audits ensuring that the facility and employees are capable of handling and managing e-waste.

Clean Earth’s Lancaster facility is the first Clean Earth facility to earn the R2v3 certification and one of the first among its competitors. More stringent than previous versions, R2v3 is the most recent version of the R2 standard.

“Our Lancaster facility is strategically located to increase our capacity to handle e-waste,” said Jim Bell, Senior Vice President and Group President, Clean Earth. “We stand strong in our commitment to the proper recycling of electronics, which is imperative in protecting our environment. Building on the success of our bid for RIOS™ and R2v3 certifications in Lancaster, we look forward to pursuing the R2v3 certification at our four other electronic recycling facilities.”

As a RIOS™ and R2v3 certified electronics recycler, Clean Earth’s Lancaster facility is poised to add processes necessary for electronics recycling, including shredding and de-manufacturing.

To learn more about Clean Earth, please visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow the Company on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Clean Earth
Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.

Sophia Albano
610-709- 4626
[email protected]


ti?nf=ODcyNjcyMyM1MzQ2OTAyIzIwMDY3MjM=
Harsco-Corporation.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.