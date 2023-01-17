Location is the Company’s fifth certified electronic recycling facility.

Facility increases Company’s capacity for recycling e-waste.

Certifications demonstrate compliance with proper processes and operations standard among electronic recyclers.

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, announces its Lancaster, Texas, facility earned the RIOS™ and R2v3 certifications, marking the Company’s fifth certified electronic recycling facility along with sites in Allentown, Pennsylvania, Modesto, California, West Melbourne, Florida, and Richmond, Virginia. The certifications are the result of extensive third-party audits ensuring that the facility and employees are capable of handling and managing e-waste.

Clean Earth’s Lancaster facility is the first Clean Earth facility to earn the R2v3 certification and one of the first among its competitors. More stringent than previous versions, R2v3 is the most recent version of the R2 standard.

“Our Lancaster facility is strategically located to increase our capacity to handle e-waste,” said Jim Bell, Senior Vice President and Group President, Clean Earth. “We stand strong in our commitment to the proper recycling of electronics, which is imperative in protecting our environment. Building on the success of our bid for RIOS™ and R2v3 certifications in Lancaster, we look forward to pursuing the R2v3 certification at our four other electronic recycling facilities.”

As a RIOS™ and R2v3 certified electronics recycler, Clean Earth’s Lancaster facility is poised to add processes necessary for electronics recycling, including shredding and de-manufacturing.

To learn more about Clean Earth, please visit www.cleanearthinc.com or follow the Company on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn or Instagram .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.

Sophia Albano

610-709- 4626

[email protected]



