15 minutes ago
NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s the news: For a limited time, we made our Welcome Unlimited plan even more affordable – for just $25 per line per month for four lines (plus taxes and fees, with Auto Pay) when you bring four phones to Verizon. And, we added a three year price guarantee (price guarantee excludes taxes and fees).¹

And to celebrate three years of savings, we’re giving away 20 pairs of tickets to the Super Bowl for three years in a row.² To enter for your chance to win a pair, go to your local Verizon retail store now or enter online – but hurry, this sweepstakes ends February 15.

Why it matters: Get a sure thing with our three year price guarantee – plus high-quality, reliable connectivity from the network America relies on – Verizon.

Who it’s for: Anyone looking for more savings and better value out of their wireless provider – and for those who want to use the phone they already have. Also, existing Verizon customers on Welcome Unlimited who add a line are eligible.

¹ BYOD: $180 promo credit per phone applied over 36 mos when you add 4 new smartphone lines with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Welcome Unlimited plan. Limited time offer. Promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met. 3-year price guarantee: Applies only to then current base monthly rate; excludes taxes/fees, add’l plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Price guarantee void if any of the 4 lines are upgraded, canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Welcome Unlimited: $30/line for 4 lines, less $5/line discount. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. All smartphone lines on the account must be on Welcome Unlimited and are eligible only for select device/other promotions. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

² No purchase necessary. Sweepstakes starts 1/5/2023 and ends 2/15/2023. Must be legal U.S. resident 18 years or older to enter. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Verizon Corporate Services Group Inc. For official rules and to enter online, see VZ3YearsSB.com.

Media contact:
Ashley Colette
[email protected]

