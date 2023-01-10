The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center Appoints Amanda Joiner as New Global Vice President

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 10, 2023

Joiner brings over two decades of leading excellence and driving culture within The Ritz-Carlton hotel operations, sales, and marketing

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Joiner takes the helm as the Global Vice President and head of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center®, a leading global consulting and advisory firm delivering award-winning services that have enabled clients worldwide to improve customer and employee engagement, innovate their culture, and drive competitive advantage. Joiner transitions from her role most immediately as General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis and brings over three decades of luxury hospitality experience in which she has driven continued innovation, improvement, and success through the culture of the iconic brand.

Amanda_Joiner.jpg

"At a time when disruption drives competition and innovation is essential for long-term success, the Gold Standards of The Ritz-Carlton continue to be a consistent benchmark across industries for the level of customer and employee experience clients are seeking to attain in today's highly competitive, fast-changing world." Joiner says. "I am excited for the opportunity to further amplify the brand's legendary culture and strategy that are so deeply woven throughout my career, as well as to lead this pioneering team."

In business for over two decades, The Leadership Center continues to experience and deliver against high demand from brands around the world and across diverse industries seeking to learn from The Ritz-Carlton for their high-profile business launches, innovations, and transformations. "The critical role of culture in driving business strategy can't be overstated," says Jessica Lee, Senior Vice President of Global Talent Development at Marriott International and The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center. "For brands wanting to learn from the very best, Amanda's track record of success in leading with culture first will be a tremendous asset to The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center clients."

Joiner and The Leadership Center team leverage the systems and best practices of the award-winning Ritz-Carlton brand to deploy best-in-class organizational strategies at scale in order for clients to retain and attract top talent, outperform the competition, and gain market share.

"A quintessential ambassador of the culture of The Ritz-Carlton, Amanda's authentic and exceptional leadership success throughout her career will add tremendous value to The Leadership Center and its clients," says Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President of Luxury Brands at Marriott International.

Joiner's extensive brand experience will truly transform The Leadership Center's journey to innovate service excellence and customer engagement, and to transform organizational culture.

About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (RCLC) is a leading global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experience. By leveraging the Ritz-Carlton's systems and best practices relevant to a culture of excellence, the RCLC unlocks sustainable business transformation for thousands of clients across industries and around the world. With virtual and onsite solutions ranging from immersive courses, interactive workshops to strategic Advisory offerings, clients have engaged the RCLC as a trusted source to drive competitive advantage across their business transformation, customer experience, and continuous improvement initiatives. For more information, visit www.ritzcarltonleadershipcenter.com

favicon.png?sn=PH81510&sd=2023-01-10 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ritz-carlton-leadership-center-appoints-amanda-joiner-as-new-global-vice-president-301717408.html

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH81510&Transmission_Id=202301100700PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH81510&DateId=20230110
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.