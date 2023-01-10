PR Newswire

Joiner brings over two decades of leading excellence and driving culture within The Ritz-Carlton hotel operations, sales, and marketing

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Joiner takes the helm as the Global Vice President and head of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center® , a leading global consulting and advisory firm delivering award-winning services that have enabled clients worldwide to improve customer and employee engagement, innovate their culture, and drive competitive advantage. Joiner transitions from her role most immediately as General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis and brings over three decades of luxury hospitality experience in which she has driven continued innovation, improvement, and success through the culture of the iconic brand.

"At a time when disruption drives competition and innovation is essential for long-term success, the Gold Standards of The Ritz-Carlton continue to be a consistent benchmark across industries for the level of customer and employee experience clients are seeking to attain in today's highly competitive, fast-changing world." Joiner says. "I am excited for the opportunity to further amplify the brand's legendary culture and strategy that are so deeply woven throughout my career, as well as to lead this pioneering team."

In business for over two decades, The Leadership Center continues to experience and deliver against high demand from brands around the world and across diverse industries seeking to learn from The Ritz-Carlton for their high-profile business launches, innovations, and transformations. "The critical role of culture in driving business strategy can't be overstated," says Jessica Lee, Senior Vice President of Global Talent Development at Marriott International and The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center. "For brands wanting to learn from the very best, Amanda's track record of success in leading with culture first will be a tremendous asset to The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center clients."

Joiner and The Leadership Center team leverage the systems and best practices of the award-winning Ritz-Carlton brand to deploy best-in-class organizational strategies at scale in order for clients to retain and attract top talent, outperform the competition, and gain market share.

"A quintessential ambassador of the culture of The Ritz-Carlton, Amanda's authentic and exceptional leadership success throughout her career will add tremendous value to The Leadership Center and its clients," says Chris Gabaldon, Senior Vice President of Luxury Brands at Marriott International.

Joiner's extensive brand experience will truly transform The Leadership Center's journey to innovate service excellence and customer engagement, and to transform organizational culture.

The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (RCLC) is a leading global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experience. By leveraging the Ritz-Carlton's systems and best practices relevant to a culture of excellence, the RCLC unlocks sustainable business transformation for thousands of clients across industries and around the world. With virtual and onsite solutions ranging from immersive courses, interactive workshops to strategic Advisory offerings, clients have engaged the RCLC as a trusted source to drive competitive advantage across their business transformation, customer experience, and continuous improvement initiatives. For more information, visit www.ritzcarltonleadershipcenter.com

