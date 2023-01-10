Zoomd Technologies to Participate in the 9th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Zoomd Ltd. (collectively, "Zoomd" or the "Company"), the marketing technology (MarTech) user-acquisition and engagement platform, is pleased to announce the participation of Amit Bohensky, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board, at the 9th annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference.

The 9th Annual AlphaNorth Capital Conference, to be held between January 20th and the 22nd, 2023, will provide participants (who are expected to be active top-level capital finance professionals and venture capital investors), through a day of scheduled 1:1 meetings, with an introduction to growth-stage companies from non-resource, technology, biotech and special situations.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Zoomd, please contact Lytham Partners [email protected] or directly at [email protected]

About ZOOMD

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD, OTC: ZMDTF), founded in 2012 and began trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in September 2019, offers a site search engine to publishers, and a mobile app user-acquisition platform, integrated with a majority of global digital media, to advertisers. The platform unifies more than 600 media sources into one unified dashboard. Offering advertisers, a user acquisition control center for managing all new customer acquisition campaigns using a single platform. By unifying all these media sources onto a single platform, Zoomd saves advertisers significant resources that would otherwise be spent consolidating data sources, thereby maximizing data collection and data insights while minimizing the resources spent on the exercise. Further, Zoomd is a performance-based platform that allows advertisers to advertise to the relevant target audiences using a key performance indicator-algorithm that is focused on achieving the advertisers' goals and targets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Company Media Contacts:
Amit Bohensky
Chairman
Zoomd
[email protected]

Website: www.zoomd.com

Investor relations:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Ben Shamsian
New York | Phoenix
[email protected]

