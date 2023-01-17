Thoughtworks Named a Leader in Recent Cloud Services Report by Independent Research Firm

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that leading global research and advisory firm Forrester recognized it as a Leader in Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in China and Asia Pacific.

Thoughtworks was among the select companies invited to participate in two 27-criterion evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in China, Q4 2022 and The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in Asia Pacific, Q4 2022. Findings include:

  • In the China report, Thoughtworks received the highest possible scores across the following criteria: AWS support, cloud build services, cloud modernization services, additional software assets, organizational structure, service development and innovation, vision, and supporting products and services.
  • In the APAC report, Thoughtworks received the highest possible scores across the following criteria: cloud advisory, cloud build services, cloud modernization services, cloud management tools, organizational structure, vision, execution roadmap and supporting products and services.

According to The Forrester Wave™ Asia Pacific report, “[Thoughtworks’] software engineering expertise, created by hiring technical specialists and talented developers, gives it some of the market’s strongest modernization capabilities.”

“We are incredibly proud to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in China and Asia Pacific, Q4 2022,” said Dr.+Rebecca+Parsons, chief technology officer of Thoughtworks. “Leading agile, DevOps and software product transformations globally for nearly 30 years, we have also been supporting cloud migration as a core element of enterprise modernization. We believe Forrester’s evaluation further validates our commitment to delivering differentiated cloud migration and managed services that create an extraordinary impact for our clients.”

To read The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in China, Q4 2022, please visit here (available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase), and for a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in Asia Pacific, Q4 2022 please visit here.

Supporting resources:

- ### -

About %3Cb%3EThoughtworks+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 12,500 people strong across 50 offices in 18 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230110005054r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005054/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.