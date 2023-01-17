Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that leading global research and advisory firm Forrester recognized it as a Leader in Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in China and Asia Pacific.

Thoughtworks was among the select companies invited to participate in two 27-criterion evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in China, Q4 2022 and The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in Asia Pacific, Q4 2022. Findings include:

In the China report, Thoughtworks received the highest possible scores across the following criteria: AWS support, cloud build services, cloud modernization services, additional software assets, organizational structure, service development and innovation, vision, and supporting products and services.

In the APAC report, Thoughtworks received the highest possible scores across the following criteria: cloud advisory, cloud build services, cloud modernization services, cloud management tools, organizational structure, vision, execution roadmap and supporting products and services.

According to The Forrester Wave™ Asia Pacific report, “[Thoughtworks’] software engineering expertise, created by hiring technical specialists and talented developers, gives it some of the market’s strongest modernization capabilities.”

“We are incredibly proud to be named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in China and Asia Pacific, Q4 2022,” said Dr.+Rebecca+Parsons, chief technology officer of Thoughtworks. “Leading agile, DevOps and software product transformations globally for nearly 30 years, we have also been supporting cloud migration as a core element of enterprise modernization. We believe Forrester’s evaluation further validates our commitment to delivering differentiated cloud migration and managed services that create an extraordinary impact for our clients.”

To read The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in China, Q4 2022, please visit here (available to Forrester subscribers and for purchase), and for a copy of The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Migration and Managed Service Partners in Asia Pacific, Q4 2022 please visit here.

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation.

