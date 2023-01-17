Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, will release fourth quarter earnings Friday, Feb. 10, before the New York Stock Exchange opens.

The company will host an audio webcast at 10 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. CST. All interested parties are invited to listen at investors.sylvamo.com.

Parties who wish to participate should call +1-877-336-4440 (U.S.) or +1-409-207-6984 (international) and use access code 7148273. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. EST / 8:45 a.m. CST.

Replays are available at investors.sylvamo.com for one year and by phone for 90 days, beginning at approximately noon CST the day of the call. To listen to the replay by phone, call +1-866-207-1041 (U.S.) or +1-402-970-0847 (international) and use access code 9951284.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 6,000 colleagues. Net sales for 2021 were $2.8 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005224/en/