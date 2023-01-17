%3Cb%3ENICE%3C%2Fb%3E (Nasdaq: NICE) today announced that it has been named the winner in two categories in the 2022 ASTORS Awards for the seventh consecutive year. Sponsored by American+Security+Today, the ASTORS Awards recognize innovative solutions that support law enforcement, criminal justice and public safety agencies in their mission to fight crime and keep cities and communities safe and secure. NICE+Inform+Elite+received a platinum award in the Best 911 Center Solution category, and NICE+Investigate and NICE+Justice were named gold award recipients in the Best Investigation Solution category.

All three solutions comprise NICE’s Evidencentral platform, a suite of interconnected technologies designed to help public safety and criminal justice agencies digitally transform how digital evidence and data are managed, from incident to court. Evidencentral helps agencies unlock the truth from growing volumes of digital evidence and data to improve emergency response and ensure timelier justice.

Chris Wooten, Executive Vice President, NICE, said, "We are thrilled once again to be recognized by the ASTORS awards, now for the seventh consecutive year. Our Evidencentral platform features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to provide a single view of the truth, enabling public safety and justice agencies to do what they do better – whether it’s responding to incidents, investigating and building cases, or prosecuting crimes.”

Today, almost every 911 center is caught up in the revolving door of turnover, recruiting and training which can negatively impact performance and emergency response. NICE Inform Elite was recognized by the ASTORS for its ability to address these complex challenges. By revealing the truth as it happened, NICE Inform Elite’s automated incident reconstruction, quality assurance and incident intelligence dashboards provide 911 center managers insights to continuously improve telecommunicator performance, while also giving them time back in their day to coach, train, support and retain valuable staff.

NICE solutions transform how digital evidence is collected, analyzed and shared so justice can flow more smoothly from incident to court. For example, NICE’s digital transformation solutions have been shown to assist in eliminating discovery backlogs of thousands of cases, significantly reducing trips to collect evidence, cutting time required to share evidence from days to hours, boosting intake and discovery productivity and producing thousands of hours in annual efficiency savings, while also improving community engagement, and reducing risk to victims through earlier charging decisions and higher remand rates.

For more information on NICE’s award-winning solutions visit+the+NICE+Public+Safety+%26amp%3B+Justice+website.

NICE Public Safety & Justice

With over 3,000 customers and 30 years of experience, NICE helps all types of public safety and criminal justice agencies, from emergency communications and law enforcement to prosecutors and courts, digitally transform how they manage digital evidence and data from beginning to end, to get to the truth faster. NICE’s Evidencentral platform features an ecosystem of integrated technologies that bring data together to give a single view of the truth, enabling public safety and justice agencies to do what they do better – whether it’s responding to incidents, investigating and building cases, or prosecuting crimes. With comprehensive digital transformation solutions that can be deployed across entire counties and states, NICE also helps everyone work better together, so justice flows more smoothly, from incident to court. https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nicepublicsafety.com

About NICE

With NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), it’s never been easier for organizations of all sizes around the globe to create extraordinary customer experiences while meeting key business metrics. Featuring the world’s #1 cloud native customer experience platform, CXone, NICE is a worldwide leader in AI-powered self-service and agent-assisted CX software for the contact center – and beyond. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, partner with NICE to transform - and elevate - every customer interaction. www.nice.com

