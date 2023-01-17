Cimpress to Host Public Q&A Call Following Q2 FY2023 Earnings Announcement

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) announced that following the release of its Q2 FY2023 financial results at 4:05 pm EST on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, it will host a public Q&A call on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 8:00 am EST. The live call will be accessible on ir.cimpress.com, and a replay will be available at the same link following the call. We will take live questions on the call via chat, and investors may also pre-submit questions any time before 11:00 pm EST on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 by emailing [email protected].

About Cimpress
Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vista, and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cimpress.com.

