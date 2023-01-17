Lake Street Capital Markets LLC engaged to act as an advisor to the Company



Board of Directors approved restructuring program with the objective of preserving capital to align with strategic process timeline

Management plans to continue providing sales and support for existing Pure-Vu EVS customers and pipeline opportunities in contracted health systems

Company to move forward with regulatory process and commercial readiness for Pure-Vu EVS Gastro

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motus GI Holdings, Inc., ( MOTS) (“Motus GI” or the “Company”), a medical technology company providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions, announced today it has initiated a process to explore a range of strategic and financing alternatives focused on maximizing stockholder value and accelerating commercialization of the Pure-Vu System. As part of this process, the Company has engaged Lake Street Capital Markets LLC to act as an advisor to the Company in this process.

Potential strategic alternatives that may be considered by the Company as part of this process include an acquisition, merger, reverse merger, other business combination, sale of assets, licensing, and other strategic transactions. The Company intends to pursue this process, however, there can be no assurance that it will result in any agreements or transactions, or that, if completed, any agreements or transactions will be successful. The Company does not expect to provide incremental updates during the evaluation process unless and until the Board of Directors has concluded that disclosure is appropriate or required.

In addition, the Company’s Board of Directors has approved a strategic restructuring program with the objective of preserving capital by initially reducing quarterly operating costs by approximately 35% on a go forward basis. As part of the restructuring, the Company plans on eliminating approximately 45% of its workforce, which is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2023, among other actions to reduce the Company’s cash burn. The Company expects to incur a non-recurring charge of approximately $1.0 to 2.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 related to the restructuring.

The planned restructuring is intended to position the Company to explore all strategic alternatives, continue supporting its existing customers utilizing Pure-Vu EVS for colonoscopies, as well as targeting pipeline opportunities with contracted health systems. In addition, the Company intends to continue to advance its Pure-Vu EVS Gastro development program, which is designed for use during an Upper GI endoscopy to improve visualization by clearing debris and may help improve procedure times and outcomes especially in high acuity situations like an upper GI bleed. The Company recently announced it intends to seek U.S. regulatory approval for the Pure-Vu EVS Gastro device in the second half of 2023.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, with subsidiaries in the U.S. and Israel, providing endoscopy solutions that improve clinical outcomes and enhance the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions.

