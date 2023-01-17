Agenus to Participate at B Riley Securities' 2023 Virtual Oncology Conference

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus ( AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with a broad pipeline targeting cancer and infectious disease, today announced that Dr. Garo Armen, Chairman and CEO of Agenus, and Dr. Steven O’Day, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the B Riley Securities’ 2023 Virtual Oncology Conference on Wednesday, January 18th at 11:30am ET.

Registration for the webcast can be accessed at https://brileyoncology22.sequireevents.com/. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the Investors section of the Agenus website at https://investor.agenusbio.com/events-and-presentations.

About Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer and infections. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy by pursuing combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its subsidiary MiNK Therapeutics), and adjuvants (through its subsidiary SaponiQx). The Company is equipped with a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our Twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and Twitter.

Contact
Agenus Inc.
Zack Armen
Head of Investor Relations
917-362-1370
[email protected]

