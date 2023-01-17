Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) reports today strong fourth quarter new business results across all markets including the payer, life science, and provider markets.

The Veradigm Payer business added 6 net-new regional and national payer clients in Q4, representing +26% new business growth for the full year, along with expanding business among current clients, worth millions of dollars in total annual contract value. As healthcare evolves toward interoperability, Veradigm’s interoperability focused solutions are leading this effort among payers.

In the Veradigm Provider market, the company added 30 new revenue cycle management clients in the fourth quarter, contributing to over 200 percent year-over-year client growth. Additionally, the company’s clinical solutions continued to experience growth in the fourth quarter, adding a total of 484 new practices, across all solutions including many multi-specialty practices.

Veradigm Life Science continues to expand the utilization of its significant de-identified patient dataset with top tier life science companies, and commercial partners. During the fourth quarter more than 20 data, research study, and media agreements were signed. This momentum is partially being driven via the Veradigm Network and its strategic partnership with HealthVerity, a leader in privacy-protected data exchange.

As the Veradigm Network expands, Veradigm continues to integrate offerings to drive improved clinical and financial outcomes for its clients.

“Veradigm is well-positioned for growth because we offer unmatched connectivity, scale, data and expertise that is needed to address the challenges faced by healthcare providers, payers and the life sciences alike,” said Tom Langan, Veradigm President and Chief Commercial Officer.

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions, all working together to transform healthcare insightfully. For more information on Veradigm, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube

