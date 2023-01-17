Spirent+Communications+plc ( LSE:SPT, Financial), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced the availability of the new A2 400G Appliance to help accelerate the design and development of new generation high-speed Ethernet devices. Optimized for system and scale testing the streamlined, pre-configured A2 400G Appliance is intended for market segments such as network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), service providers, enterprises, chipset vendors and government that need high-density 400G test capabilities to validate routers and switches.

The Spirent+A2+400G+Appliance is a flexible platform with high-density 400G ports for mission-critical scale emulation and select functional testing, such as throughput testing with traffic packet blasting, and proof of concept (PoC) labs to emulate a real-world service provider customer network. The next-generation 2U platform is available in 8-port and 16-port variants for high-density 400G testing and protocol scale emulation, such as high-density hardware interoperability testing and ASICS testing for chipset vendors.

“Spirent offers vendor-neutral Ethernet test solutions with support for various technologies” said Aniket Khosla, Spirent’s VP of Cloud and IP Product Management. “This latest optimized solution is designed for customers looking to test key elements of the network under realistic conditions, either traffic or control plane, to accelerate time to market and meet business objectives with confidence.”

The A2 platform delivers a proven test solution for validating 400G QSFP-DD architectures for scalability, reliability and interoperability with automation capabilities that save valuable time and resources to accelerate time to market. In addition, the seven-speed appliance supports 400/200/100/50/40/25/10G Ethernet speeds for network traffic testing at line rate.

