Spirent A2 400G Appliance Offers Industry's Best Value-to-Performance for High-Density Ethernet Testing

Author's Avatar
7 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Spirent+Communications+plc (

LSE:SPT, Financial), the leading provider of test and assurance solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced the availability of the new A2 400G Appliance to help accelerate the design and development of new generation high-speed Ethernet devices. Optimized for system and scale testing the streamlined, pre-configured A2 400G Appliance is intended for market segments such as network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), service providers, enterprises, chipset vendors and government that need high-density 400G test capabilities to validate routers and switches.

The Spirent+A2+400G+Appliance is a flexible platform with high-density 400G ports for mission-critical scale emulation and select functional testing, such as throughput testing with traffic packet blasting, and proof of concept (PoC) labs to emulate a real-world service provider customer network. The next-generation 2U platform is available in 8-port and 16-port variants for high-density 400G testing and protocol scale emulation, such as high-density hardware interoperability testing and ASICS testing for chipset vendors.

“Spirent offers vendor-neutral Ethernet test solutions with support for various technologies” said Aniket Khosla, Spirent’s VP of Cloud and IP Product Management. “This latest optimized solution is designed for customers looking to test key elements of the network under realistic conditions, either traffic or control plane, to accelerate time to market and meet business objectives with confidence.”

The A2 platform delivers a proven test solution for validating 400G QSFP-DD architectures for scalability, reliability and interoperability with automation capabilities that save valuable time and resources to accelerate time to market. In addition, the seven-speed appliance supports 400/200/100/50/40/25/10G Ethernet speeds for network traffic testing at line rate.

For more information, visit the Spirent high-speed+Ethernet+testing+solutions page.

About Spirent

Spirent Communications plc. (LSE: SPT) is the leading global provider of automated test and assurance solutions for networks, cybersecurity, and positioning. The company provides innovative products, services and managed solutions that address the test, assurance, and automation challenges of a new generation of technologies, including 5G, SD-WAN, cloud, autonomous vehicles and beyond. From the lab to the real world, Spirent helps companies deliver on their promise to their customers of a new generation of connected devices and technologies. For more information, please visit www.spirent.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230110005635r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005635/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.