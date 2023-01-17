Integer to Exhibit at NANS 2023 Annual Meeting

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

~ Attendees Invited to Visit Integer at Booth #525 to Explore Expanded Capabilities in Neuromodulation Miniaturization ~

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturer, will exhibit at the 26th North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) Annual Meeting at Caesars Palace Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Jan. 12 – 14, 2023, joining medtech leaders and innovators from around the world.

Attendees are invited to visit Integer at booth #525 to learn more about Integer’s breadth and depth of innovative medical device manufacturing, design and development capabilities. This encompasses expanded implantable neuromodulation lead offerings as a result of the acquisition of Oscor in December 2021.

During NANS, Integer will unveil its latest innovations and expanded capabilities in neuromodulation to enable the next generation of miniaturized active implantable devices.

“Integer built its leadership position in active implantables by providing OEMs with innovative, development-ready technology solutions that can be customized for each application,” said Michael Sanford, Vice President, Commercialization. “The objective of our miniaturization effort is to create the next generation of differentiated platform technologies to accelerate and de-risk OEMs’ path to market for novel implantable medical devices. Integer is uniquely positioned to deliver these advancements given our broad expertise from critical components, such as batteries, to fully integrated implantable pulse generator systems.”

In addition, attendees can learn more about Integer’s new Xcellion® Gen 3 Fast Charge (FC) Lithium Ion implantable battery technology. Xcellion Gen 3 FC delivers best in class battery runtime and full re-charges in as little as 30 minutes.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®
Integer Holdings Corporation (: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, the company develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The company's brands include Greatbatch Medical®, Lake Region Medical® and Electrochem®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Investor Relations:Media Relations:
Tony BorowiczKelly Butler
[email protected][email protected]
716.759.5809214.618.4216


ti?nf=ODcyNjY1MSM1MzQ2NzA1IzIwMjY3MzE=
Greatbatch-Ltd-.png

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.