Amazon today announced that Buy with Prime, the company’s direct-to-consumer offering for merchants’ own online stores, has been shown to increase shopper conversion by an average of 25%. Launched in April, Buy+with+Prime empowers merchants to extend the proven and trusted benefits of Prime—fast, free delivery, a seamless checkout experience, and easy returns—on their own online stores to build their brands and establish direct customer relationships.

Amazon also announced today that Buy with Prime will be widely available to U.S.-based merchants by January 31. Previously, Buy with Prime was available to merchants by invitation only. The company also announced the launch of Reviews from Amazon, a new capability to help Buy with Prime merchants increase shopper trust and conversion and better inform purchase decisions on their own online stores.

“We’ve been working closely with merchants since the launch of Buy with Prime and have been thrilled to hear the results it’s helped drive for them so far,” said Peter Larsen, Amazon vice president of Buy with Prime. “We’ll continue innovating and investing in new features, such as Reviews from Amazon, to help merchants of all sizes succeed and give Prime members the shopping benefits they love, whether it’s on Amazon or beyond.”

Increased Conversion: Driving traffic and converting shoppers are two primary pain-points for direct-to-consumer merchants. This data shows that offering Buy with Prime increases conversion by an average of 25%. This data point measures the average increase in shoppers who placed an order when Buy with Prime was an available purchase option versus when it was not, during the same time period. In September, Amazon released traffic-driving solutions to help merchants attract shoppers.

“Our mission is to make smart home technology accessible to everyone, and that’s why we were quick to jump at the chance to offer Buy with Prime and the Prime shipping promise to our customers,” said Logan Dunn, head of ecommerce at Wyze. “I mean, who doesn't want an accelerated checkout and fast, free shipping? Our customers seem to agree. We're seeing a 25% higher conversion rate, and we've now added Buy with Prime to all eligible products in our catalog.”

“Trophy Skin was founded in 2013 with the idea that costly in-office skincare treatments should be available at home,” said Susie Tew, director of ecommerce, Trophy+Skin. “Adding Buy with Prime on our website allows us to take that idea further by giving Prime members the option to purchase skincare tools and topicals with fast, free shipping and hassle-free returns. When given the option to check out using Buy with Prime, we see a conversion rate increase of over 30%.”

“As we continue to optimize our direct-to-consumer channels, we need to ensure our customers receive the same level of service wherever they shop, especially on our website,” said Emily Lease, director of ecommerce, Hydralyte. “Buy with Prime allows us to tap into our existing omni-channel operation to help build an even stronger ecommerce presence in the U.S. After adding Buy with Prime, we have seen a 14% increase in conversion.”

Reviews from Amazon: Buy with Prime merchants are now able to display ratings and reviews from Amazon customers on their own online stores for no additional cost. When an Amazon shopper leaves a rating and review for a brand’s product on Amazon.com, the same rating and review will now appear on the product pages of a merchant’s own online store, wherever Buy with Prime is enabled. Created more than 20 years ago by Amazon to help customers inform their purchase decisions, customer reviews and ratings can help Buy with Prime merchants further increase shopper trust and conversion.

“We are super excited to add Reviews from Amazon to our store,” said Javier Rabago, co-founder, Sustainable+Glam. “By having our Amazon reviews shown directly on our website, it shows new customers what Amazon customers are saying about the quality and performance of our products and gives them confidence in their purchases.”

Wide Availability: Buy with Prime will be widely available to interested U.S.-based merchants by January 31. Previously, Buy with Prime was available by invitation only.

Buy with Prime is designed to work with most online stores, including ecommerce service providers such as BigCommerce. Today, BigCommerce announced it will launch the Buy with Prime app with BigCommerce in Q1 2023, which allows merchants to quickly add Buy with Prime to their BigCommerce site with no coding required.

Learn+more+about+Buy+with+Prime+here.

