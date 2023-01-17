Frontdoor Releases its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report

5 minutes ago
Frontdoor%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR), the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, published its 2022 corporate sustainability report. The report details the company’s sustainability efforts and ongoing commitment to strengthen its environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives as a service provider and global corporate citizen.

“We take our role in helping protect the well-being of our employees and the communities we serve very seriously,” said Bill Cobb, Chairman and CEO of Frontdoor. “As we continue to make strides on this journey, we remain committed to doing our part to help create a better and more sustainable world.”

Highlights of Frontdoor’s 2022 sustainability report include:

  • Through partnerships with leading experts, social campaigns and engaging with students across the country, Frontdoor is raising awareness about rewarding career options in the skilled trades, and their essential role in sustaining our economy, society and homeownership.
  • As a digital-first company, Frontdoor prioritizes the safety of data for its members and contractors. The company continuously invests in data privacy and security safeguards, and actively manages its cybersecurity risk through methods such as system enhancements and reviews of systems prior to production.
  • Frontdoor launched six Diversity and Inclusion Associate Resource Groups to promote understanding of differences, both seen and unseen, and build communities across its employee population.
  • The company is further leveraging its Streem technology to reduce the carbon footprint among its contractor network by reducing truck rolls.

To download the company’s full sustainability report, visit frontdoorhome.com. The report incorporates disclosures under both the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) frameworks.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is a company that’s obsessed with taking the hassle out of owning a home. With services powered by people and enabled by technology, it is the parent company of four home service plan brands: American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard, as well as ProConnect, an on-demand membership service for home repairs and maintenance, and Streem, a technology company that enables businesses to serve customers through an enhanced augmented reality, computer vision and machine learning platform. Frontdoor serves 2.2 million customers across the U.S. through a network of approximately 17,000 pre-qualified contractor firms that employ an estimated 60,000 technicians. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. With more than 50 years of home services experience, the company responds to over four million service requests annually. For details, visit frontdoorhome.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by Frontdoor pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of these risks and uncertainties. Frontdoor assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review Frontdoor's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via Frontdoor’s website at investors.frontdoorhome.com).

