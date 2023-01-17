Miami, FL, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. ( ETST) (“ETST” or “Company”), a holding entity currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine, today announced its 2022 achievements.



ETST currently holds three wholly owned subsidiaries: Earth Science Foundation, Inc. (“ESF”), Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”), and RxCompoundStore.com, LLC. (“RxCompound”). ESF is structured to accept grants and donations for those in need. Peaks is telemedicine referral site facilitating asynchronous consultations for branded compound medications prepared by RxCompound. RxCompound is an innovative compounding pharmacy.

2022 Highlights :

ETST retired approximately $1,118,334 of its debt, 47% of the Company’s liabilities subsequently from the period ending September 30, 2022, reported 10-Q and will be reflected in the third quarter fiscal 2023 ended period ending December 31, 2022’s 10-Q.



ETST consummated mergers with its 2 candidates, RxCompound and Peaks, from its November 7, 2021, executed agreement, subsequently amended on November 8, 2022. Both RxCompound and Peaks have approximately 75 days from the date of consummation to complete their respective PCAOB audits to transition their books and operations into the Company.



ETST secured funding within the month of October 2022 for operations up to the date the Company achieves cash flow positive status.



RxCompound’s hazardous compounding room commenced operations within the month of December 2022 improving sales by increasing product offerings.

ETST received Peaks’ audited financials on December 29, 2022, pursuant to the consummation dated November 8, 2022.

RxCompound expanded its dispensing network from 2 states, Florida, and New York, to 6, by obtaining licenses in the states of Colorado, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Arizona.

Peaks has commenced testing of its website’s upgrades after successfully launching the first version in June 2022. The updated site will offer generic versions of both Cialis and Viagra along with other compounded varieties of Tadalafil and Sildenafil, including its popular Tadalafil gummies.

RxCompound revamped its website within the month of December 2022.



About Earth Science Tech, Inc. ( ETST, Financial)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (“ETST”) a holding entity currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine through its wholly owned subsidiaries RxCompoundStore.com, LLC and Peaks Curative, LLC.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

About RxCompoundStore.com, LLC.



RxCompoundStore.com, LLC. (“RxCompound”), is an innovative Miami-based compounding pharmacy that was founded by physicians practicing wellness medicine and longevity.

To learn more please visit: www.RxCompoundStore.com

About Peaks Curative, LLC.

Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”), is the telemedicine referral site facilitating asynchronous consultations for branded compound medications prepared at RxCompound.

To learn more please visit: www.PeaksCurative.com

