Earth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Announces 2022 Achievements

Author's Avatar
5 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Miami, FL, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth Science Tech, Inc. ( ETST) (“ETST” or “Company”), a holding entity currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine, today announced its 2022 achievements.

ETST currently holds three wholly owned subsidiaries: Earth Science Foundation, Inc. (“ESF”), Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”), and RxCompoundStore.com, LLC. (“RxCompound”). ESF is structured to accept grants and donations for those in need. Peaks is telemedicine referral site facilitating asynchronous consultations for branded compound medications prepared by RxCompound. RxCompound is an innovative compounding pharmacy.

2022 Highlights:

  • ETST retired approximately $1,118,334 of its debt, 47% of the Company’s liabilities subsequently from the period ending September 30, 2022, reported 10-Q and will be reflected in the third quarter fiscal 2023 ended period ending December 31, 2022’s 10-Q.

(view filed 8-K)

  • ETST consummated mergers with its 2 candidates, RxCompound and Peaks, from its November 7, 2021, executed agreement, subsequently amended on November 8, 2022. Both RxCompound and Peaks have approximately 75 days from the date of consummation to complete their respective PCAOB audits to transition their books and operations into the Company.

(view filed 8-K)

  • ETST secured funding within the month of October 2022 for operations up to the date the Company achieves cash flow positive status.

(view filed 8-K)

  • RxCompound’s hazardous compounding room commenced operations within the month of December 2022 improving sales by increasing product offerings.
  • ETST received Peaks’ audited financials on December 29, 2022, pursuant to the consummation dated November 8, 2022.

(view filed 8-K)

  • RxCompound expanded its dispensing network from 2 states, Florida, and New York, to 6, by obtaining licenses in the states of Colorado, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Arizona.
  • Peaks has commenced testing of its website’s upgrades after successfully launching the first version in June 2022. The updated site will offer generic versions of both Cialis and Viagra along with other compounded varieties of Tadalafil and Sildenafil, including its popular Tadalafil gummies.
  • RxCompound revamped its website within the month of December 2022.

About Earth Science Tech, Inc. (

ETST, Financial)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. (“ETST”) a holding entity currently in compounding pharmaceuticals and telemedicine through its wholly owned subsidiaries RxCompoundStore.com, LLC and Peaks Curative, LLC.

To learn more, please visit: www.EarthScienceTech.com

About RxCompoundStore.com, LLC.

RxCompoundStore.com, LLC. (“RxCompound”), is an innovative Miami-based compounding pharmacy that was founded by physicians practicing wellness medicine and longevity.
To learn more please visit: www.RxCompoundStore.com

About Peaks Curative, LLC.

Peaks Curative, LLC. (“Peaks”), is the telemedicine referral site facilitating asynchronous consultations for branded compound medications prepared at RxCompound.

To learn more please visit: www.PeaksCurative.com

SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, listing on the CSE, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Nickolas S. Tabraue
CEO & Director
(786) 375-7281
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODcyNzI1MyM1MzQ4NTI0IzUwMDAzMDgyOA==
Earth-Science-Tech-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.