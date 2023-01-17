Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) announced today the appointment of Carolyn Handlon and James C. Reagan, CPA, to the company’s board of directors. These appointments bring the board’s total membership to 13, with nearly two-thirds of the board comprised of women and people of color.

“We are pleased to welcome both Carolyn Handlon and James Reagan to SAIC’s board of directors,” said Donna Morea, SAIC board chair. “Both of these highly accomplished leaders are known not only for their stellar technical abilities in their fields, but also importantly, for their personal integrity and values. Their unique abilities will support SAIC’s unwavering commitment to delivering for our customers, employees and shareholders through the company’s transformational, sustainable, long-term growth efforts.”

Handlon will serve on the board’s Audit Committee as well as the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Reagan will serve on the board’s Audit Committee as well as the Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

Prior to her retirement in April of 2022, Ms. Handlon served as the Executive Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, of Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) since July 1999 with over 35 years of leadership experience with the company including oversight of global investments and capital markets for Marriott. Prior to joining Marriott, Ms. Handlon worked for the Overseas Private Investment Corporation and for the Continental Illinois National Bank and Trust. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Reagan has an extensive background as a senior finance executive with both private and publicly held companies in the defense and government services industries. Most recently, Mr. Reagan served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Leidos Holdings, Inc. from July 2015 until his retirement in July 2021.

