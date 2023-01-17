Cyclo+Therapeutics%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CYTH) (“Cyclo Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with diseases, today announced that N.+Scott+Fine%2C+Chief+Executive+Officer of Cyclo Therapeutics will present at the Virtual+Investor+2023+Companies+to+Watch+Event on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET.

A live+video+webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (cyclotherapeutics.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines through science and innovation for patients and families living with disease. The Company’s Trappsol® Cyclo™, an orphan drug designated product in the United States and Europe, is the subject of four formal clinical trials for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C, a rare and fatal genetic disease, (www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02939547, NCT02912793, NCT03893071 and NCT04860960). The Company is conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial using Trappsol® Cyclo™ intravenously in early Alzheimer’s disease (NCT05607615) based on encouraging data from an Expanded Access program for Alzheimer’s disease (NCT03624842). Additional indications for the active ingredient in Trappsol® Cyclo™ are in development. For additional information, visit the Company’s website: www.cyclotherapeutics.com.

