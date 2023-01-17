SourceKnowledge Integrates with BigCommerce, Expanding its Seamless Shopping Ad Experience to More BigCommerce Merchants

4 minutes ago
SourceKnowledge Connected with Several Major eCommerce Platforms

MONTREAL, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceKnowledge, the open web ad network that increases yield for publishers and incremental reach for retailers, today announced a new partner integration with BigCommerce, ( BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands. This SourceKnowledge integration for BigCommerce saves merchants time and development resources by automatically completing the required steps to easily advertise with SourceKnowledge.

This integration makes it seamless for a BigCommerce merchant to connect SourceKnowledge to their storefront, empowering them to instantly create ads based on the existing catalog and extend the reach of campaigns beyond the walled gardens of Google, Facebook and Amazon. Once installed, the BigCommerce merchant’s website will automatically be tagged with the SourceKnowledge pixel to serve ads to the store’s visitors.

The SourceKnowledge Shopping Ads app also automatically generates a product feed from the store’s catalog to run Product Listing Ads (PLAs), Dynamic Product Listing Ads (dPLAs) as well as retargeting ads to active shoppers who have shown interest in the products. The product feeds include titles, descriptions, images and prices allowing for easy distribution to partner channels.

SourceKnowledge is a performance-based ad network, so measurement is fundamental. In the self-serve platform, merchants can easily track sales, revenue, average order amounts, new customer acquisition, return on ad spend (RoAS) and cost-per-acquisition (CPA) of the advertising campaign.

SourceKnowledge co-founder and CRO, Hector Pantazopoulos said, “BigCommerce has made it easier for B2C and B2B merchants to sell their products online and we believe that advertising those products should be just as turnkey. The SourceKnowledge extension for BigCommerce helps advertisers expand beyond the natural saturation point of walled gardens advertising and access high-converting traffic on the open web. In today’s economic climate, SourceKnowledge makes it easier for merchants to get ahead with goal-based advertising campaigns.”

SourceKnowledge already has direct integrations with several other major eCommerce platforms – Shopify, WooCommerce and Magento. If a merchant is not using one of the integrated plugins, they can manually place SourceKnowledge pixels to still easily upload a shopping feed for open-web advertising.

To learn more about SourceKnowledge Shopping Ads, watch this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9p4NiJDiyc.

About SourceKnowledge

SourceKnowledge is an ad network that empowers incremental reach for retailers and increased yield for publishers. The performance-first platform allows retailers and DTC brands to spend based on their goals, and rewards publishers that drive conversions with a CPC model. The company has direct integrations with key eCommerce plugins – Shopify, WooCommerce and Magento.

Committed to ensuring that open-web publishers are compensated for their efforts in audience curation and content creation, the SourceKnowledge team utilizes its patented SmartBidder™ technology to detect and reward converting traffic in real time.

SourceKnowledge is headquartered in Montreal, Québec. Learn more at: https://www.sourceknowledge.com/.

About BigCommerce
BigCommerce ( BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

